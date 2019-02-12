Tuesday News, February 12, 2019 

Seasonal help needed: Lowe’s (Home Improvement stores) is hiring!!

Just stop by any Triad location this Wednesday (Feb 13) from 10am to 7pm.

Some of the seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor-product assemblers.

Updated jobs link: https://jobs.lowes.com/search-jobs/Winston-Salem%2C%20NC/1627/4/6252001-4482348-4466900-4499612/36×09986/-80×24422/50/2

*Around 40% of seasonal Lowes employees transition into permanent positions.

Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September.

Read more: https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-lowe-s-sets-national-hiring-day-event-for/article_c7b2f3d7-4845-5670-bb69-bd1d05edf091.html

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in

Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Toys R Us 2.0? The iconic brand could re-emerge in some form by this holiday season. Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called ‘Tru Kids Inc’., is exploring freestanding stores, shops within existing stores as well as e-commerce. Tru Kids will manage the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/toys-r-us-plans-second-act-by-holiday-season/article_007e501b-d196-555e-a4a6-13948cfa8c56.html

IRS: Brace yourself for a lower tax refund (if any) this fling season…

According to the IRS, the average tax refund is down over 8% compared to last year.

As we begin to file our Federal and State income taxes, many of us are scratching our heads over lower-than-expected tax refunds. Many of us are getting a BIG surprise:

We owe money to the Internal Revenue Service.

How do tax refunds work?

Each year, you probably file your taxes in the weeks leading up to April 15.

But, you’re actually paying taxes all year long. Your employer subtracts money from each of your paychecks and sends it to the IRS. You know – the withholding form you sign each year? That’s where the tax shocker

In recent years, most of us — roughly 75% — of Americans have typically gotten a refund.

Here’s the deal: When the tax cuts took effect, the withholding tables also changed.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/millions-of-americans-will-probably-be-surprised-by-their-tax-refunds-or-bills/

Tips on keeping your Valentine flowers ‘fresher, longer’…

Remove any leaves below the water line.

Don’t leave dead flowers in the vase. Remove the ones that didn’t make it ASAP. -Start with fresh flowers—cut or buy them first thing in the morning.

Keep flowers in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

Make sure all containers are (thoroughly) clean.

https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/content/how-to-keep-make-cut-flowers-alive-longer?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab

Candy hearts and flowers are out, chicken is in? Chick-fil-a is offering heart-shaped trays of chicken nuggets and Chick-n-Mini biscuits at select locations as another way to say “I love you.” Check with your local CFA store for availability.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/weird/you-can-give-your-loved-one-a-heart-shaped-tray-of-chick-fil-a-this-valentines-day/83-6499797f-b8fe-4cb4-9b7e-35db92225ef9

Today is ‘National Day of Action on Addiction’

FACT: Substance use impacts everyone.

According to the Surgeon General’s Office, an American dies every 19 minutes from opioid or heroin overdose.

Amazon Studios in collaboration with Recovery Communities of North Carolina,

There will be a FREE screening of the award-winning film “Beautiful Boy” followed by a live-streamed Q&A with David Sheff and Nic Sheff (the real father and son whom the movie is based).

Location: Marketplace Cinemas in Winston-Salem (TONIGHT @ 7:30pm) Feb 12…

Screenings will take place across the country in twenty cities (including WS) as part of a national day of action to highlight the need to de-stigmatize addiction and those in recovery as well as to highlight the importance for community engagement and solidarity in the face of our nation’s opiate crisis.

“Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice Nominee Timothée Chalamet, is based on the best-selling memoirs from David and Nic Sheff and chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 70,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2017 alone.

The economic impact of drug and alcohol misuse and addiction amounts to $442 billion each year and leaves no community untouched.

Beautiful Boy” (Rated R) tracks the downward spiral of a teenage boy’s addiction to meth, the vicious cycle of recovery and relapse, yet also the hope and love waiting on the other side.

Teenager Nicolas Sheff seems to have it all with good grades and being an actor, artist, athlete and editor of the school newspaper. When Nic’s addiction to meth threatens to destroy him, his father does whatever he can to save his son and family.

The film is based on the true experiences of David and Nic Sheff.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2018/10/09/review-timothee-chalamet-steve-carell-astound-addiction-story-beautiful-boy/1565805002/

This movie is rated R and may not be suitable for all audiences…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/beautiful-boy-2018