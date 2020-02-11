Tuesday News, February 11, 2020

Today is National ‘Make a Friend’ Day

Community Opioid Forum happening TONIGHT (7pm – 9:30pm) at The Earle Theater on North Main Street in Mount Airy

This FREE event is hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Missional Network. The Forum will include a presentation from the Surry County Opioid Response Director and a guided panel discussion involving community leaders and representatives from community agencies working with the effects of the opioid crisis

Contact Pastor Danny Miller at 336-786-8324 https://www.facebook.com/groups/107100402647346/

Election 2020: Early-voting begins this Thursday (Feb 13)

Early voting continues Monday – Friday, wrapping up on Saturday, February 29th.

You can register to vote and update your address, but you cannot change party affiliation during early voting. You do NOT have to show your ID to vote for the Primary. FYI: Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

Clarification: Early voting site in Midway

Early Voting: One of several sites / Midway Fire Department (Feb 13 – Feb 29)

March 3 Primary Election Day: Voting site will be Midway United Methodist Church

College Hoops

Wake Forest hosting the Tarheels at the Joel tonight. Tip-off at 8pm

Where is my PBS? WUNL Channel 26 is currently off the air.

According to their website, several areas of damage to transmission equipment has occurred between the transmitter and the antenna. Repairs are being made. https://www.unctv.org/about/contact/

Reducing portion size has nothing to do with weight loss?

It really depends on WHAT you eat! One study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that eliminating refined grains, highly processed foods and foods with added sugar is actually the key to shedding the pounds. If you focus on eating a vegetable-rich diet, it seems portion size and calorie content doesn’t really matter.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a warm, buttery, cheesy biscuit?

Forget the flowers and the chocolate. Red Lobster is releasing their limited edition, heart-shaped boxes filled with their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits…

Orders can be picked up or delivered to your sweetie. 😊

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

PRAISE: Leslie’s House (part of West End Ministries) has open the first women’s ‘winter emergency shelter’ in High Point. The emergency shelter will operate now until April 1, on a night by night basis, for women in need. Female Volunteers are needed (18 years and older) as well as meal donations (dinner and breakfast).

Contact Cassandra McClendon for details: cassandramcclendon5@gmail.com Info at 336-906-7725

West End Ministries is a nonprofit organization that was started in 2001 by a coalition of three churches and its mission is to make the West End area of High Point a safer and better place for all who live, learn, work or worship there.

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today!

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet through Triad Harmony Express to serenade your sweetie. Dates: February 14 + 15, 2020 (next Fri + Sat)

(336) 774-4044 www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines

Listen to our interview with the ‘singing guys’ on the News Blog / wbfj.fm

The Primo Water sale to Canadian beverage company Cott could be worth $35 million dollar to Billy Prim, chairman and interim chief executive of Primo Water Corp.

The deal, valued at $775 million dollars, is projected to close in March.

Investigators believe they have recovered the remains of a woman they say was “dumpster diving” when the contents were collected before she escaped from the metal bin. Thirty-year-old Stephanie Cox of Burlington is believed to have died in the Jan. 30 incident at the Alamance Crossing shopping center…

