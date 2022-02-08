Tuesday News, February 08, 2022

Most area schools on a ‘DELAY’ this morning.

Lawrence “Skip” Long from East Bend is your current “Jeopardy!” champ! Lawrence has watched “Jeopardy!” since he was a child and even auditioned for it back in 2013 when he was in New York City. He didn’t make it on the show then. But auditioned again in 2020 and finally got the call back in October to be on the show. https://journalnow.com/news/local/jeopardy-champion-from-east-bend-will-be-back-tuesday/article

UPDATE: Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire in Winston-Salem

Monday (Feb 7) was the first day that fire investigators were able to get on site at the burned Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in their effort to find out what caused the massive blaze last Monday. “(There are) three or four firefighters stationed at the site during the day, standing by in case they’re needed.” Winston-Salem Fire Chief “Trey” Mayo

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/covid-cases-declining-in-winston-salem-forsyth-schools/article

Air Quality Updates by zip code: www.airnow.gov

Updated info from the City of Winston Salem https://www.cityofws.org/

The WS/FC school board will vote later today on whether to extend the district’s mask mandate. That’s the lowest number since before the holiday break. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/covid-cases-declining-in-winston-salem-forsyth-schools/

Israeli scientists are studying the possible connection between vitamin D

deficiency and the chances of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

They found “striking” differences in comparing patients who had sufficient vitamin D levels prior to contracting the disease with those who didn’t.

Note: Half of people who were vitamin D deficient before getting COVID-19 developed severe illness, compared to less than 10% of people who had sufficient levels of the vitamin in their blood. The latest research was the first to examine vitamin D levels in people prior to them contracting COVID-19.

https://www.businessinsider.com/study-identifies-link-between-vitamin-d-levels-and-covid-19-severity-2022-2?fbclid

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site?

Just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog for more resources.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

MIT researchers have developed a new material that’s as strong as steel but as light as plastic? True. The material is several times stronger than bulletproof glass, and the amount of force needed to break it is twice that of steel.

“It has very unusual properties and we’re very excited about that,” says Michael Strano, Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/tech/2022/02/06/mit-new-material-stronger-than-steel/6684075001/

Area swimmers and divers advance to NCHSAA championships

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/area-swimmers-and-divers-advance-to-nchsaa-championships/article

College Hoops: Last night Duke losing a close one to Virginia (69-68)

Wednesday night: Wake Forest (men) on the road at NC State (Feb 9) at 7pm

The Deacs back at home this Saturday (Feb 12) against Miami (3pm) www.godeacs.com

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue through Feb 20.

https://www.nbcolympics.com/

Seasonal Jobs available with the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Simply fill out an application and return it TODAY (Feb 8) between 4:30pm – 6:00pm at First National Bank Field (where the Hoppers play in Greensboro).

You must be 17 years old or older.

https://www.milb.com/greensboro/ballpark/seasonal-employment

Jobs available include: ushers, ticket takers, playground attendants, souvenir store attendants, suite greeters, custodians, game production, food and beverage cashiers/servers/cooks and more.

*First National Bank Field is located at 408 Bellemeade Street, Greensboro.

Frontier and Spirit proposed merger in the works. The combination of the two low-fare carriers would create America’s fifth-largest airline. The merger would offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations. https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/07/investing/spirit-frontier-airlines-merger/index.html

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Give a Kid a Coat campaign wraps up THIS Saturday (FEB 12).

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. NOTE: The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem distributes your donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30am to 10am).

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Praying for our military families

The first wave of U.S. troops (2,000) left Fort Bragg for deployment to eastern Europe (as of last Thursday). Praying for peace as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-troops-prepare-deployment-eastern-europe-fort-bragg-2022-02-03/