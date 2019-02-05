Tuesday News, February 05, 2019

Spring-like temperatures continue…

Sunny and mild…Near the record HIGH of 74 degrees (2008)

Drivers in North Carolina could see a 7.6% increase in insurance premiums if the 2019 request by the N.C. Rate Bureau is approved. The bureau represents the state’s insurance companies and is a separate entity from the N.C. Department of Insurance.

BTW: North Carolina is one of the least expensive states for car insurance. https://www.journalnow.com/business/triad-drivers-could-get-hit-with-more-expensive-auto-insurance/article_4d75faa3-e8bd-5c82-8ae9-eea37c54684d.html

Bennett College in Greensboro exceeded its goal of $5 million on Monday.

The struggling college in hopes of holding onto its accreditation has collected $8.2 million dollars in donations in 55 days. Representatives with Bennett will formally appeal to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools at a scheduled hearing on February 18 in Atlanta. The college will maintain its accreditation while the appeal process is ongoing. https://theundefeated.com/features/bennett-college-raises-more-than-8-million-now-set-for-accreditation-hearing/

Update: Winston-Salem police have arrested three teenagers in connection with

30 vehicle break-ins, including several break ins in southwestern Forsyth. https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/year-olds-linked-to-break-ins-in-winston-salem-police/article_e80a8f77-1230-531c-8a02-23adb0c7f26e.html#tncms-source=infinity-scroll-summary-siderail-latest

President Trump will finally deliver his State of the Union address tonight

Victory Parade in Boston today for the New England Patriots

Winners of Super Bowl 53 (over the LA Rams (13 -3) in Atlanta)

ACC Men’s Basketball tonight…

Wake Forest hosting the Pitt Panthers tonight (7pm tip-Off) at the Joel

NC State at UNC …8pm Tip Off

Eat fries as soon as you can? According to one study, McDonald’s French Fries are BEST if eaten within 5 minutes of being dumped out of the fryer. Mickey-dee’s fries become notably less appealing at around the 10-minute mark, and are just a cold mess by minute 18. https://thetakeout.com/mcdonalds-french-fries-temperature-best-time-to-eat-1832245887

Empty Nesters and Downsizing

Nearly one in five (17%) of soon-to-be empty nesters said they plan to “downsize” their home, according to a survey conducted by AARP.

11% said they expect to move to a new city or town,

and 10% said they likely would move to a new home.

Benefits of downsizing at middle age…

*Ability to pay down debt. Freeing up cash flow. Establish a new lifestyle.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/02/04/retirement-savings-why-empty-nesters-should-downsize-homes/2444729002/

February is American Heart Month Some tips to remain healthy…

Check your Blood pressure. Control Cholesterol numbers and Reduce Stress. FACT: The American Heart Association reports that heart disease is the number one cause of death in the US. *Before starting a new diet or exercise program, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor first. For more information go to www.heart.org

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/what-you-can-do-to-stay-heart-healthy/