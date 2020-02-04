Tuesday News, February 04, 2020

Average HIGH temperature for today is 50 degrees. The record is 73…

Reminder: Business 40 (Salem Parkway) thru downtown Winston-Salem is open!!

That’s nearly 6 months ahead of schedule. Also, all north / south bridges over Salem Parkway / Business 40 including Cherry and Marshall street bridges are back open!

Prayers: Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announcing yesterday that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Fox News reporting that the 69-year-old has undergone testing and will start treatment immediately. Limbaugh had been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a’ pulmonary malignancy’.

BTW: Limbaugh, in his 31st year of broadcasting, started his national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Florida.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/february/rush-limbaugh-announces-to-his-listeners-he-has-advanced-lung-cancer

The AMC Classic 10 theater on Reynolda Road is closing this weekend.

Employees from the Reynolda location (which opened in December 1993) can apply to the AMC Hanes 12 location off Hanes Mall Blvd. Gift cards can be used at any other AMC theater. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/amc-reynolda-movie-theater-closing-this-weekend/

Earth Fare will be closing all of its stores including 13 locations in North Carolina, locally affected stores include High Point and Greensboro. The Asheville company, which been selling organic and natural foods since 1975, cited challenges in the retail industry for the decision.

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/biz-columns-blogs/whats-in-store/

$10 a week: That’s the average allowance for kids (age 4 – 14)

That’s a 6% increase from a year earlier, according to a study from RoosterMoney, a kid’s allowance and chores app.

Good News: Kids saved a whopping 42% of their allowances last year.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/average-kids-allowance-is-almost-10-a-week-or-500-a-year/

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.

On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will be unleashing “relentless optimism” during his third State of the Union address, a speech designed to pivot from his impeachment to his drive for reelection. Trump is speaking from a position of strength, with nearly complete control of the Republican Party.

The theme of his speech: “The Great American Comeback.”

The president’s speech will air LIVE at 9pm tonight

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/things-to-watch-during-tonight-s-state-of-the-union/