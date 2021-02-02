Tuesday News, February 02, 2021

It’s National Tater Tot day

It’s Groundhog Day: Don’t pack away your winter clothing, yet! Punxsutawney Phil did SEE his shadow this morning in Gobbler’s Knob, Pa. – there will be six more weeks of winter weather. So, how accurate is Phil on his predictions? Roughly 35%. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/features/groundhog-day-punxsutawney-phil-shadow/95-af8f8900-ff8a-496d-b809-fcc48d117d83

High Wind Warning til 7pm along the ‘Fancy Gap’ portion of I-77 (Surry + Carroll), with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind Advisory for the Foothills and Northern Mountains through 7am Wednesday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *Widespread power outages are expected. Use caution driving ‘high profile’ vehicles.

Good News: Wycliffe Associates, the Bible translators, saw the completion of more Bible translations in 2020 – than in any other single year. New Testament translations were completed in 141 languages, and eight languages now have completed translations of the Old Testament.

“COVID lockdowns kept Bible translators’ home. Instead of slowing down because of COVID-19, for some national Bible translators, translation has actually accelerated.” says Tim Neu, with Wycliffe Associates.

*Currently Wycliffe Associates has 773 Bible translations in progress, with requests from 273 language groups seeking help with launching Bible translations in 2021.

NOTE: It takes $19,500 dollars to launch a Bible translation in a new language.

For more information, please see www.wycliffeassociates.org.

A bipartisan state Senate bill would ban use of hand-held cellphones and other wireless devices while driving. Senate Bill 20, titled “Hands Free NC,” was introduced last week. The bill, if signed into law by Governor Cooper, would go into effect July 1.

It’s the N.C. General Assembly’s second attempt at ban. North Carolina is among 48 states that already bans texting while driving. That law went into effect in 2009.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/bill-would-bar-use-of-hand-held-cellphones-while-driving-in-north-carolina-its-the/

Distracted Driving…

*More than 220 million people in the US subscribe to wireless services.

Experts estimate that as many as 80% of those subscribers use their phones while driving. People who use their cell phones to talk or text while driving are by far the most common reason for distracted driving accidents. In fact, the National Safety Council estimates that 26% of all car crashes involve cell phones.

A study by AAA revealed that electronics use is the leading source of distraction for teen drivers. https://www.nsc.org/road/safety-topics/distracted-driving/cell-phone-distracted-driving

BBB: Stop posting pictures of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.

Your vaccine card has lots of personal information (like your full name, birthday, as well as information about where you got your vaccine) that could assist scammers to do bad.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/stop-posting-covid-19-vaccine-card-on-social-media/85

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

5pm today: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

(Sat) Duke vs Carolina…

Do rotary dial phones still work? The short answer, yes.

An old school rotary phone still works fine in the vast majority of U.S. Locations, with superior sound quality to a cell phone.

*The first use of a (rotary) dial phone was in 1892 in La Porte, Indiana based on a patent by Almon Brown Strowger. Until the 1970’s, when push button tone dial was introduced, rotary phones were the only viable option. By the 1980’s most rotary phones were phased out. https://www.techwalla.com/articles/history-of-the-rotary-phone

Headline of the morning: ‘30,000’

That how many fans will be allowed in the stands at the upcoming Daytona 500 scheduled for next Sunday, February 14th. This will be the largest gathering of sports fans since Covid-19 shutdown sporting events last March.

*Fans at the Daytona 500 will mostly stay spread out in the grandstand, while all in attendance would also require health screenings, temperature checks and face-coverings. The speedway normally holds just over 101,000 spectators.

Note: This Sunday’s SuperBowl 55 in Tampa Bay will allow some 22,000 fans in attendance.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2929088-daytona-500-expecting-30k-fans-largest-sporting-event-in-us-since-covid-hit

Sad News: Blue Man Group is officially ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando.

The trio of bald, blue-painted men announced its departure Monday on Twitter, adding that they planned to reopen safely at some point in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. BMG hasn’t performed in Orlando since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://journalnow.com/entertainment/blue-man-group-ending-its-14-year-run-at-universal-orlando/

Six months after acknowledging it had received complaints about the Confederate battle flag on a specialty license plate, the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer issue or renew the plate for drivers. The removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, quietly became effective at the start of the new year, according to a statement from the NCDMV.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/confederate-flag-license-plates-won-t-be-issued-or-renewed-in-north-carolina-dmv-says/

NOTE: There are currently over 100 specialty plates available through the DMV, costing drivers a $30 personalization fee and a required $10 plate fee. Here is the current list…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/title-registration/license-plates/Pages/specialty-plate-forms.aspx

Will double masking help protect you as COVID cases increase, new variants discovered? https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/double-mask-in-covid-should-i-wear-two-masks-dr-fauci-explains/85-dc576ee0-e439-4b34-8296-ec2d458c1d2b

Road Closure: Church and Broad Streets in Winston-Salem

(Wednesday) Feb 3: Church Street just north of 4th Street will be closed

from 8:30am – 4:30pm to utilize a crane to remove a generator.

(Saturday) Feb 6: 4 ½ Street between Broad Street and Summit Street

will be closed from 7:30am to 4pm to utilize a crane.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=444