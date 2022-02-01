Tuesday News, February 01, 2022

\The Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire on N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem continues to burn. Expect road closures and poor air quality on Tuesday…

Officials will continue to monitor the situation at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire – over the next 36 to 48 hours, Due to the dangerous nature of the on-going fire, fire crews will remain at a safe distance. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

“I’m back home (Monday) after undergoing colon cancer surgery.

The surgeon said the procedure went well with no complications.

In fact, the doctor said he’s never discharged a patient one day after

this type of surgery. I believe all of your prayers helped make this possible.

Thank you for your love and support.” News 2’s Julie Luck (Facebook posting from Monday)

Interested in Basic Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice or becoming a Paralegal?

Davidson-Davie Community College is hosting a ‘virtual information session’ for each of these pathways this evening (Feb 1) at 6 p.m. Pre-register at http://ow.ly/XkQ050HFrEg

Give a Kid a Coat campaign continues through next Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem is distributing donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30 to 10am).

College Hoops: Last night: Duke over Notre Dame

WSSU (men) over Bowie State last night in OT (69-62).

(WED) Wake Forest hosting PITT at the Joel (Feb 2 ) at 7pm… www.godeacs.com

This pizza chain will PAY you to NOT do delivery?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose to pick up their pizza!

The promotion continues thru May 22. https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/dominos-carryout-credit-rcna14261

Seasonal Jobs: The Greensboro Grasshoppers are seeking game day employees in a number of areas. Simply fill out an application and return during our Open Casting Calls on February 1 or February 8 between 4:30pm – 6:00pm at First National Bank Field (where the Hoppers play in Greensboro). Applications will only be accepted during these times. Those interested in employment must be 17 years of age or older and be able to provide working papers to be eligible.

https://www.milb.com/greensboro/ballpark/seasonal-employment

Jobs available include: ushers, ticket takers, playground attendants, souvenir store attendants, suite greeters, custodians, game production, food and beverage cashiers/servers/cooks and more.

*First National Bank Field is located at 408 Bellemeade Street, Greensboro.

Traffic Alert: Forsyth Medical Center. Beginning today (Feb 1) a portion of Loop Road is now CLOSED until late 20-24. That section of Loop Road serves as an entry point to the emergency department from both South Hawthorne Road and Silas Creek Parkway.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-medical-center-service-road-section-closing-until-late-2024/article

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers still needed in Charlotte!

You can volunteer to help assemble shoeboxes built online through February at the Charlotte Processing Center. Volunteer shifts are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. DETAILS: https://www.occvolunteersignup.com/

You can volunteer as an individual or with family and friends.

NOTE: All volunteers must be at least 13 years of age, regardless of a student’s grade level. If you have any questions regarding Processing Center volunteer opportunities, do not hesitate to contact us at OCCbasbo@samaritan.org or 800-442-9120.

Update: The New York Times has bought ‘Wordle’, the free online word game that has exploded in ‘popularity’ in recent weeks. The New York Times assures us that ‘Wordle’

will remain FREE to play for new and existing players, and no changes are expected.

Why Wordle? It’s appeal has been in part due to its simplicity, no ads and no email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/games/new-york-times-buys-viral-word-game-wordle/article

February 1, 62 years ago, four North Carolina A&T students came into the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro…and sat down. Their brave action started the Civil Rights Sit-in Movement which helped to create positive change throughout the nation. Due to COVID-19, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum has moved its annual gala to July 25, 2022. The museum will feature history lessons on its website throughout the month of February to highlight the day. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-celebrates-62nd-anniversary-of-sit-in/83

If you need help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line.

For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

Free Tax Filing: Davidson-Davie Community College is a VITA tax site.

If you meet the income criteria, you can file your taxes for free!

The process is confidential and is done right on campus! Details on the News Blog.

Schedule an appointment at http://ow.ly/g2fN50HCq6I or call 336.224.4569.