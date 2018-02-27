Tuesday News, FEB 27, 2018

Today is National Pancake Day

IHOP restaurants are giving away ‘FREE’ short stacks of pancakes today thru 7pm, fr a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. All money raised stays local.

PANCAKES HAVEN’T ALWAYS BEEN IN VOGUE?

*In 1935, Vogue told its readers that “pancakes are frankly difficult and not worth eating at all unless they are of paper thinness and succulent tenderness.” In recent years, Vogue (online) offers a recipe for gluten-free chocolate banana pancakes. Good thing, times and tastes have changed!

https://goo.gl/CZ0XyA

*According to one study, experts have used polynomial equations to figure out that Kansas can be described as “flatter than a pancake”. Actually (based on science) , six states are flatter, namely Florida, Illinois, North Dakota, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Delaware. Source: Annals of Improbable Research https://goo.gl/CZ0XyA

The latest marvel comic block buster “Black Panther” is doing very well at the Box Office. Disney announcing a $1 million dollar donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in celebration of “Black Panther’s” financial success.

The donation will support the organization’s youth STEM programs. CNN

Veterans coffee at Sagebrush Steakhouse in Mocksville this Thursday morning

Free, light breakfast including Krispy Kreme coffee and doughnuts.

The coffees are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.

A Veterans Coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Contact: Don Timmons, 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org

Senior Services Inc. will hold its 8th annual “Art Show and Sale,” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. The free, one-day art sale will feature a broad selection of art for purchase.

The artists will donate a portion of each sale to help provide hot, nutritious meals for homebound elderly residents in Forsyth County. www.seniorservicesinc.org.

Things You Should Never Put in the Dishwasher…

COPPER PANS, CHEESE GRATER, CHEF-QUALITY KNIVES, even WOODEN UTENSILS AND CUTTING BOARDS are just some of the items experts say NOT to put in your dishwasher. What about DISHWASHING LIQUID? One would think yes, right. But, dishwashing liquid is for washing dishes by hand NEVER in the dishwasher—unless you want your lovely home to become a giant bubble bath in a matter of minutes. https://goo.gl/VUxwFv

*Check out the 8 Things You Should Never Put in the Dishwasher on the News Blog

Normally, if you accumulate too much stuff you weigh your options: give it away, throw it away or have a yard sale…right.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty says after “accumulating stuff” for 80 years, it’s time to ‘sell’ some of his most famous cars, trophies and other items.

Petty racing memorabilia will go on sale through auction on May 12 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Petty said he has more cars and memorabilia than he can showcase in his museum in Level Cross, North Carolina.

The auction will be conducted live and online on May 12 by Julien’s Auctions.

Julien’s Auctions https://www.julienslive.com/m/ Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/UR4fd4

NO to call for arms? North Carolina Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson does not support arming teachers as a way to improve school safety, which has been suggested since the school shooting in Florida. www.journalnow.com

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is now open in Winston-Salem. A grand opening event is planned this Saturday, (March 3) from 9am to 3pm. Location: the old Gander Mountain location at 1950 South Stratford Road.

High School State Basketball Playoffs

Tonight’s fourth-round pairings (Area teams) https://goo.gl/4fw7QJ

Boys

Class 1-A West: W-S Prep / Starmount

Class 2-A West: Ledford vs North Wilkes

Class 1-A West: East Wilkes vs Mount Airy / Wilkes Central

Girls: Class 4-A West: West Forsyth / NW Guilford

Remembering Billy Graham…

Former President George W Bush and wife Laura among the thousands of people making the trip to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte on Monday to pay their final respects to the Graham family.

Update: Former President Bill Clinton plans to pay his respects to the Graham family later on Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend memorial services for the late evangelist his week...

President Trump will attend the private, invitation only memorial service on Friday in Charlotte.

Timeline: Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte again today..

Wednesday and Thursday: Public event in DC

Billy Graham’s body will ‘Lie in Honor’ at the US Capitol Rotunda (FEB 28 – Mar 1)

So what’s the difference between a body ‘lying in state’ vs ‘lying in honor’…https://goo.gl/GMvM4G

This Friday, March 2: A invitation only ‘celebration of life’ service honoring Billy Graham in Charlotte. Billy Graham will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ruth on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

BTW: March 2, 2018 will be known as “Billy Graham Day” in Charlotte.

The proclamation was made during Monday evening’s Charlotte City Council meeting. The decree is a “citywide expression of gratitude and appreciation for all of the meaningful achievements in the life of Reverend Billy Graham.” SOURCE: WCNC-TV

Information regarding public and private funeral arrangements from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association memorial website site at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/HrbnC6