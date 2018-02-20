Search
Tuesday News, FEB 20, 2018

Verne HillFeb 20, 2018Comments Off on Tuesday News, FEB 20, 2018

If you think that our schools are under siege like never before, take a statistical trip back in time.  James Alan Fox, Opinion columnist with USA Today

*With the high school massacre in Parkland, Fla., several days gone but hardly forgotten, the time seems right to examine closely some of the statistical hype that made frightening news alongside details of the horrific shooting. Read more https://goo.gl/cyTPZd

 

“The waiting was brutal” 

A North Surry High School student is recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park on Sunday.  17-year-old Victoria Creed was hiking with friends when they took a break near Three Bears Gulley. After stopping for photos, Victoria slid and fell about 50 feet and was knocked unconscious,

-It took rescue crews nearly an hour and a half to get to her. Crews with Pilot Mountain Rescue, Pinnacle Fire and Rescue, Surry County EMS all responded. (Rescue officials say it usually takes about this long to rescue someone in this kind of situation, because they have to be located and hoisted up a mountain in a basket while dealing with rough terrain.)

*Victoria was treated for several broken bones and received 14 stitches.

Family members said they ‘praise God’ for all that helped Victoria from the hikers to park rangers and to all emergency personnel involved in the rescue.

BTW: Victoria has always enjoyed spending time outdoors and hopes to become a park ranger (herself) one day.          SOURCE: WXII 12 https://goo.gl/6NPmF8

 

Now open: The new Panera Bread location (in the old Fudruckers / Newks) is beside their older location in front of Costco off Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston-Salem.  The new location is almost twice as big and offers a drive-through.

Info: visit www.panerabread.com

 

No RECALL? Consumers have filed at least 200 complaints since January 2012 charging the wheels detach from certain models of Britax Child Safety’s B.O.B. jogging strollers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC. The front wheel ‘detachments’ are not due to a defect in the product or design, but involve the quick release mechanism being improperly secured.’

The three-wheel strollers include 17 models.  Details on the News Blog

The strollers were sold at mass retailers and independent stores across the U.S. for $400 to $650, and many are believed to now be available in second-hand stores, the CPSC said in its legal filing.   https://goo.gl/xA5TWf

 

Magically delicious? For the first time in 10 years, cereal maker General Mills will introduce a new marshmallow shape to its popular cereal Lucky Charms. The unicorn will join seven other marshmallow shapes: hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, red balloons.

Unfortunately, the hourglass will be phased out to make room for the unicorn.

https://goo.gl/gL6Ct6

 

 

Here’s a quick fact: 1 in every 6 people living in Northwest North Carolina struggles with hunger, while 1 in every 4 children goes without the essential nutrition they need to thrive.

Here’s how you can help. Participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest of NW / NC.

This year TWO opportunities to participate?

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

 

BTW: The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community. Chefs prepare soup made with fresh, wholesome ingredients and local artists create beautiful, handmade bowls for each of our guests. All we need is you…        https://emptybowlsnc.org/

 

Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need.

Your support also fuels Second Harvest’s nutrition education services, culinary jobs training program and advocacy work for healthy, hunger-free communities.

https://goo.gl/bhHmqy

 

 

 

Annual NCHE Homeschool Conference in Winston-Salem in May. 

Early Bird Registration Deadline is this Thursday (FEB 22)…

Dates: May 31-June 2, 2018   Location:  Twin City Quarter (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) in Downtown Winston-Salem www.nche.com/thrive

NCHE Conference Features include

Parents of Preschoolers free admission
College Fair

State-wide graduation (on-site)

Featured Speakers Include…
Phil Tuttle, president of ‘Walk Thru the Bible’

John Stonestreet: President of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview

and co-host of BreakPoint radio feature (daily and weekly)

Steve Noble with ‘Called2Action Radio’ based in Raleigh

Pre-Registration thru May 24. On-Site Registration also available  www.nche.com/thrive

 

At the Movies:  Marvel’s Black Pantherdominating the weekend and delivering the fifth largest opening weekend of all-time for Disney.  https://goo.gl/5Swi    Check out the Review from Focus on the Family…

http://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/black-panther-2018

 

 

 

 

