Tuesday News, FEB 13, 2018

Today is Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday: A day known for eating pancakes. Did you know…

Southerners eat the most pancakes, accounting for 32.5% of our pancake consumption in the US. Also, a breakfast of two pancakes with butter and syrup will set you back 520 calories, which is about two hours of steady walking. Yikes.

Speaking of ingredients: Some writers claim that eggs, flour, salt and milk also represent the four virtues of the Christian faith – Flour for sustenance, eggs for creation, milk for purity and salt for wholesomeness.

Wednesday is Valentine’s Day

Celebrate the season of love with meals and deals from a few your favorite restaurants. Lots of heart-shaped offerings from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin, Panera and Chick-Fil-A.

Valentine’s Day is not an easy or light thing to face as a single person.

The Hallmark movies, charming cards, and chocolate hearts can easily make us feel sad and tired — and tired of feeling sad. But for Christians, this is no excuse to wallow in our loneliness or discontentment. This year, celebrate Valentine’s Day. Enjoy God’s gifts of contentment, fulfillment, and hope — gifts that Christ died to purchase for us, whether we’re single or married.

Being single on Valentine’s Day is OK…

Be encouraged.

MoJoe Coffee House in Welcome, NC

Bring your sweetheart in Tuesday or Wednesday night for a valentine coffee!

Buy one get one free! Open 6am to 10am then 6pm to 10pm

Wednesday is also the start of LENT

Lent is the 40-day period (not including Sundays) leading up to Easter.

Lent is traditionally a time of fasting or sacrifice, not just to give something up, rather to bring you closer in your relationship with Christ.

Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

Tuesday: American Chloe Kim Takes Gold In Women’s Halfpipe

The Americans nearly had a podium sweep but settled for two out of three when Arielle Gold edged five-time Olympian Kelly Clark for the bronze.

The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25.

*2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete for 306 metals in 102 events.

Pastor Bobby Robertson, longtime pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown passed away on Tuesday after declining health.

‘Brother Bobby’ was 86 years young. Prayers for the family and church family…

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, GLBC Bus Ministry, or Gospel Light Christian School in Walkertown.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm http://www.glbcs.org/

The former Skippy’s Hot Dogs in downtown Winston-Salem will become a Waldo’s Wings this spring. The Fourth Street location will offer a streamlined Waldo’s menu of wings, hot dogs, sliders and salads.

The downtown Waldo’s should be open by end of March or beginning of April. https://goo.gl/aXrVe3

Ford and Mazda are adding more than 35,000 pickup trucks in North America to a list of vehicles that should not be driven. The Reason:

The vehicles have Takata air bag inflators with a high risk of exploding. The warning includes Ford Ranger and Mazda B-Series small pickups from 2006 model year, built between Aug. 5 and Dec. 15, 2005.If you own one of these trucks, contact a dealer and get repairs made now. https://goo.gl/MCGhyt

Tuesday night brings the highest honor in the canine world: the Best in Show award at the

Tonight: Best in Show will be announced at the 142nd Westminster Dog Show in New York. Fox Sports 1 will provide live coverage of the Group Competition and Best in Show judging from 8-11pm ET. https://goo.gl/hcDNXT

Remington Outdoor Company – the nation’s oldest gun maker – is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but stay in business throughout the process.

The company, based in Madison, N.C. has been dogged by falling sales after one of its rifles (the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle) was used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting back in 2012. https://goo.gl/NShCMj

Dave Frey (lead singer with Sidewalk Prophets) explains what happened with their tour bus. Early last Friday morning the band’s trailer, full of equipment and supplies, was destroyed by fire while traveling in Texas. https://youtu.be/pAlaln9wIEU

Good News: The band members and their tour bus were unharmed so they continued on to a tour stop in Amarillo (Texas).

Praise: A go fund me page has been set up to help replace the items lost

Update: Over $79,000 has been raised – as of Tuesday morning. https://www.gofundme.com/swpfirerecovery

