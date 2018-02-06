Tuesday News, FEB 06, 2018

The Dow is seemingly bouncing back from that historic 1,175 Point drop. The Dow Jones industrial average opened another 500 points lower this morning, but then quickly bounced back, erasing that additional 500 point loss and climbing into positive territory. What to do now? Read more: https://goo.gl/TCBqXb

Common tax return mistakes that can delay your refund

The IRS says that getting Social Security numbers wrong on tax returns is one of the most common errors it sees. Along with Wrong Social Security numbers, other simple mistakes that could delay your refund form the IRS include: Wrong filing status, Misspelled names and Math errors.

NOTE: If you decide to prepare your own return, the best way to avoid mistakes is to do the work in two separate sessions. Fill out your tax return, then set the documents aside for at least 24 hours. After that time has elapsed, come back to the return and double check all the names, numbers and calculations on the return. https://goo.gl/1FHjoW

Ratings: Did you watch Super Bowl 52?

There was a 3% drop in Viewers of Sunday’s Big game than last year,

but it was still the 10th most watched TV even in U.S. history.

Congratulations Patriots?

Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII (41-33) on Sunday, a Michigan Subaru dealer ran a 30 second ad on a local TV station in Grand Rapids – congratulating the New England Patriots on their victory. According to WOOD-TV, they produced just ONE spot and were told to run the ad no matter the outcome!

NOTE: We think that it’s GREAT marketing. We’re still talking about this local ad two days later, right!? J https://goo.gl/ycu3Xd

If you smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol daily, you may want to consider letting your tea cool before you enjoy it. A new study suggests that drinking HOT tea could increase your risk (2 to 5 times) of getting esophageal cancer.

*Esophageal cancer is the 8th most common cancer in the world. https://goo.gl/nUC3W9

Study: Marriage brings ‘MORE’ long-term happiness than cohabitation

It turns out that marriage has a distinct benefit that the hookup culture and cohabitation frequently lack. That benefit is happiness. But why? What makes marriage so much more conducive to happiness than other relationships? Marriage of a man and woman brings more satisfaction than simple cohabitation because of the “level of commitment” it requires. https://goo.gl/Rm5PRL

“This is a suspicious death investigation” Actor Robert Wagner remains a “person of interest” in the death of Natalie Wood but has thus far declined to speak with investigators since they reopened the case in 2011. https://goo.gl/QJGfCY

ACC Basketball: Wake Forest will try to rebound during Wednesday’s game at Miami. Coach Danny Manning is hoping to keep spirits high. https://goo.gl/bWq8Hp