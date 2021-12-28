Tuesday News, December 28, 2021

4 more days left in 2021.

Above normal temperatures through Saturday. Spring begins March 20, 2022 😊

FYI: The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled for February 4 – 20, 2022

NEW: The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced the following updates to its health and safety protocols, which will be effective TUESDAY, Dec 28, 2021. Face coverings are required inside the Tobee & Leonard Kaplan Theater

Food and beverage items are not permitted in the seating area.

As previously announced, select Tanger Center events also require proof of vaccination/negative COVID test for admission

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/tanger-center-updates-covid-protocols/

How long should we eat leftovers?

-Turkey should be eaten within 3 days.

-Casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days.

-Any egg-based pie should be eaten or tossed at the four-day mark.

-Freeze leftovers if you know that you won’t eat them in time.

-When in doubt, throw it out!!!!

Safe temperatures: 40°F or lower in the refrigerator, 0°F or lower in the freezer.

SOURCE: Butterball.com https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

At the Box Office: “American Underdog” in the Top 5 after a Christmas day opening in theaters nationwide. Several Triad theaters are showing ‘American Underdog’ about NFL QB Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda’ in this real story of faith, love and determination. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2021W52/?ref_=bo_wey_table_1

Recycling holiday cards? St. Jude’s ‘Ranch for Children’ in Nevada accepts the fronts of recycled cards, though it is unable to accept Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney cards – because of copyright laws. They also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes. Send the cards to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005. For more information, call 702-294-7100.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-why-was-there-a-band-playing-at-the-fairgrounds-farmers-market/article

High Point University: Drive Thru Christmas (FREE)

Come drive around High Point University’s ‘Christmas decorated campus.’

Nightly from 5-8 p.m. (including Christmas day) until Jan 1, 2022.

Visitors should enter campus at the Centennial Avenue and International Drive intersection and will exit campus at the intersection of University Parkway and Panther Drive. www.highpoint.edu/

New Oreo flavors for the New Year. Toffee Crunch Oreo and Ultimate Chocolate Oreo will be available January 3, 2022. BTW: The Ultimate Chocolate Oreo is a limited-edition cookie featuring Oreo’s classic wafers filled with three layers of chocolate cream: milk, dark, and white chocolate. *OREO cookies just keep getting tastier!!!!

https://www.mashed.com/707966/oreo-just-announced-2-unexpected-new-cookie-flavors/

Caring for your Poinsettia. Plants should be placed in an area with bright sunlight (away from drafts) with temps between 55 and 75 degrees.

*Allow the potting mix to dry out before watering. Again. only water when the potting mix is dry to the touch or when the pot feels lightweight.

Remember, Poinsettias are native to Central America, where rainfall is low. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-choosing-caring-for-poinsettias/article_c84049ce-5910-11ec-ac2c-67a93e720fb9.html

College Hoops: UNC + Duke both postponing basketball games due to Covid infections.

https://myfox8.com/sports/wednesdays-duke-unc-mens-basketball-games-postponed-due-to-covid-19-issues-acc-says/

*Wake Forest men’s basketball (subject to change).

The Deacs’ next ‘scheduled’ game is this Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Louisville.

The next scheduled home game: next Tuesday, Jan. 4 vs FSU at the Joel (7pm).

Wake Forest Ticket Office at 336.758.3322 ext 1 or tix@wfu.edu. https://godeacs.com/

College Football: Upcoming ‘scheduled’ Bowls games of interest…

CANCELLED due to COVID. Monday’s East Carolina vs Boston College game.

Tuesday evening (DEC 28)

Holiday Bowl: N.C. State vs. UCLA – TONIGHT 8pm on WGHP (Fox 8)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech. 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State. 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina. 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 31

UPDATE: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers. 11 a.m., ESPN

www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/page/cfpbowls2021/college-football-bowl-game-schedule-2021-22-dates-s-matchups

New this morning. The CDC has ‘shortened’ the isolation and quarantine period from 10 to 5 days for people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any symptoms. He CDC is recommending asystematic people to wear masks around others for the remaining 5 days.

NOTE: The CDC says the ‘update’ is based on scientific evidence that most transmission occurs early in the disease, right before and after the onset of symptoms.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/cdc-recommends-shorter-covid-isolation-quarantine?utm_source

Covid Concerns continue to rise, again.

The latest data shows that omicron symptoms are predominantly cold-like symptoms — runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing — so people should stay at home if sick. Health officials are urging us to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/watch-out-for-these-5-early-omicron-symptoms-study-says/

“The omicron variant of Covid-19 is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.” Dr. Mandy Cohen

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/omicron-sweeps-across-nation-now-73-of-us-covid-19-cases

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 5 and older.

Find a Vaccine or Booster on the News Blog: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/vaccine/do-you-still-need-a-booster-shot-if-you-just-had-covid/

Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel, have stretched into Monday as airlines called off more than 1,000 U.S. flights because crews were sick with COVID-19 during one of the year’s busiest travel periods. And storms added to the havoc. CNN

At least four people are dead following a string of shootings in the Denver metro area Monday night. The suspect was killed by police.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/28/us/denver-shooting-officer-injured/index.html

“1,450” That’s about how many children have been evacuated from Afghanistan without their parents since August. Hundreds of these children haven’t been reunited with their families yet, and some may never be, one expert says.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/27/us/afghan-children-evacuated-without-parents-cec/index.html

Traffic

Above normal temperatures through Saturday…

Your National Weather Service Forecast

Today: Mix of sun and clouds…High 70

Tonight: Increasing clouds…Low 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy…High 72

Wednesday Night into Thursday: Showers likely with mild temperatures.

Looking Ahead

Friday (New Year’s Eve): Partly sunny…High near 70

Friday Night: 50/50 chance of showers…Low 58

New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1): Showers likely…High 70

