Tuesday News, December 22, 2020

Northern Mountains could get a ‘White Christmas’?

Boone: 1-3 inches of snow possible Thursday night. The HIGH temperature in Boone on Christmas Day near 20 degrees!

New: Brenner Children’s Hospital is now offering appointment-only, drive-up COVID-19 testing for children and young adults up to 22 years of age. A parent or legal guardian must be present with those under 18. *The testing center is located outside the Brenner Children’s Hospital emergency department. Times: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 must first visit a health care provider who will order the test and schedule an appointment at the testing center.

Those without symptoms, but who need a test to return to daycare, school or work, should make an appointment in advance by calling 336-702-8054.

UPDATE: Congress has passed that $900 billion-dollar Coronavirus Relief Package. The bill now goes to President Trump to sign. The economic relief package includes $600-dollar direct payments and $300 dollars in enhanced unemployment for the next 10 weeks, CBS News reported.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/12/21/stimulus-checks-covid-relief-bill-ppp-loan/3990756001/

Walmart, FedEx unveil a new ‘free at home’ return service

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes through the “Carrier Pickup by FedEx. It’s a four-step process:

Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app

Select an item

Choose return pickup and appointment date

Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

https://www.mysuncoast.com/2020/12/21/walmart-unveils-new-free-return-service-carrier-pickup-by-fedex/

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County: Christmas holiday closings and changes.

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.

State offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.

Federal offices will be closed Friday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.

Garbage collections: Tuesday, through Thursday, collected one day early.

Friday collections will be Dec. 28.

Yard-waste cart collections: Tuesday through Thursday collected one day early.

Blue-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-holiday-closings-changes/

Traffic Alerts in Winston-Salem

Meadowlark Drive near Hundley Road: One lane closed today and Wednesday

from 8:30am til 4:30pm to tie in a storm drain.

Westgate Center Drive between Forest Gate and Westgate Center Circle

One lane closed today from 8am to 5pm. Crews installing water and sewer connections.

Holiday schedules: Landfill, yard waste facility & 3RC EnviroStation

All four solid waste facilities will be open from 7am – 3pm on Thursday, Dec. 24.

On Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1: All 4 solid waste facilities will be closed.

Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility, Old Salisbury Road Landfill and the Overdale and Forum 52 yard waste facilities will be closed.

The Recycling station in Forsyth County will be closed on

Dec. 24, 25, Dec 31 and Jan. 1.

Prayers: The American Red Cross is assisting a family displaced by a house fire on Methodist Drive in Winston-Salem fire late Monday. Officials stating that the fire started in an electrical box above the furnace in the basement of the home.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/four-children-among-six-people-displaced-by-fire-in-winston-salem-firefighters-say-blaze-began/

COLLEGE HOOPS (Tonight)

North Carolina at NC State at 7pm (Tarheels vs Wolfpack)

UNC-G at A&T (6pm)

App State clobbering North Texas 56-28 yesterday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

It was a record-setting day for the Mountaineers and sophomore running back Cameron Peoples. Peoples set the all-time NCAA bowl record with 319 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. App rushed for over 500 yards during the game.

https://www.wbtw.com/sports/app-state-wins-inaugural-myrtle-beach-bowl-over-north-texas-56-28/

Bowl games of interest coming up include NC State, Carolina and Wake Forest.

*The Deacs will play Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30.

Update: Army will replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia. The Volunteers opted out on Monday because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

*Kick off at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 (ESPN).

The Black Knights of Army were ‘snubbed’ in the Bowl selection on Sunday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2020/12/21/college-football-covid-updates-army-tennessee-liberty-bowl/4002240001/

UPDATE: Trucks (filled with food and supplies) waiting to get in and out of Britain backed up for miles and people were stranded at airports on Monday as many countries imposed stringent travel restrictions over concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading in southeast England. BTW: Canada, India, Hungary and Switzerland are among the latest countries to halt flights from the U.K. In the U.S., the governor of New York state wants a ban on flights from Britain to New York City…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/december/new-strain-of-covid-in-uk-leads-to-food-shortage-fears-as-france-and-other-countries-block-travel-to-uk

“With Freedom, comes Responsibility”

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Health Department finally dropped the county’s COVID restrictions against religious gatherings and also removed the attendance limits on worship services. Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit religious rights law firm, said the county’s public health department issued a Revised Temporary Order that specifies that houses of worship in Los Angeles can now conduct services indoors with no numerical or percentage caps and only social distancing between separate households.

News Director’s view: With state restrictions lifted, church leaders should do EVERYTHING to keep their congregations ‘safe’ – without the threat of government restrictions!

If we all do the ‘right thing’ like the 3-W’s, then we can all help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/december/due-to-supreme-court-ruling-los-angeles-county-drops-worship-restrictions-on-religious-gatherings

All non-essential in-person court proceedings have been halted in North Carolina for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

https://www.salisburypost.com/2020/12/12/north-carolina-chief-justice-halts-courts-for-30-days/

Pampering our pets during the Holidays

Do you sign your pet’s names on your Christmas cards and gifts?

Does your pet have a stocking? Is your family ‘pet’ pictured on your Christmas cards?

You’re not alone!

*95% of pet owners plan on giving their pet a Christmas present this year

*Over half (54%) of pets have their own Christmas stocking!

*Average amount spent on a pet’s Christmas gift = $36 dollars

https://dogtime.com/trending/33003-pet-owners-expected-spend-60-billion-pets-year.

Airlines don’t have to treat emotional support animals as service animals.

That’s the latest ruling from the Department of Transportation. Air carriers are also permitted to limit service animals to dogs. Airlines have asked DOT to regulate this issue in part over their concern that passengers were fraudulently passing off their pets as the more loosely and fee-free category of emotional support animals.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/new-rule-cracks-down-on-support-animals-on-planes/

Traffic Update: New speed limit sign are up along Salem Parkway (BUS 40) in downtown Winston-Salem. The speed limit was raised from 45 to 55 mph.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/55-mph-speed-limit-to-take-effect-on-salem-parkway-in-downtown-winston-salem/