Tuesday News, December 21, 2021

4 days til Christmas

Winter officially begins TODAY. FYI: Spring begins March 20, 2022. Today is the ‘shortest DAY of the year’.

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place each year on the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice (usually December 21). Honoring and remembering those in the homeless community whose lives have been lost during the last two years. Check out the ‘Greater Winston-Salem Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service’ hosted by Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/samaritanforsyth/

‘Community Blood Drive’ happening noon til 5:30pm this Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021

Location: Salem Chapel (Community Room) at 610 Coliseum Drive, in Winston-Salem.

Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross…

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org (use code ‘Clara Barton’)

Celebrating the 200th birthday of Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross. https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/greater-carolinas/about-us/locations/piedmont-triad.html

“Daring escape.” Christian Aid Ministries has revealed the stunning details of how their remaining 12 missionaries finally escaped captivity in Haiti, and it sounds like something straight out of a movie. The remaining group of 12 missionaries made a daring overnight escape last week – eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow.

The group used the stars as their guide to reach freedom after a two-month kidnapping ordeal, officials with the Ohio-based agency said Monday at a press conference.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/december/ministry-reveals-kidnapped-missionaries-made-daring-escape-from-their-captors-fled-for-their-lives-at-night

Caring for your Poinsettia

Plants should be placed in an area with bright sunlight (away from drafts) with temps between 55 and 75 degrees.

*Allow the potting mix to dry out before watering. Again. only water when the potting mix is dry to the touch or when the pot feels lightweight.

Remember, Poinsettias are native to Central America, where rainfall is low. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-choosing-caring-for-poinsettias/article_c84049ce-5910-11ec-ac2c-67a93e720fb9.html

High Point University: Drive Thru Christmas (FREE)

Come drive around High Point University’s ‘Christmas decorated campus.’

Nightly from 5-8 p.m. (including Christmas day) until Jan 1, 2022.

Visitors should enter campus at the Centennial Avenue and International Drive intersection and will exit campus at the intersection of University Parkway and Panther Drive. www.highpoint.edu/

*Check out the News Blog for local donation collection sites

for storm victims in western Kentucky.

Celebrating the Advent Season. Lighting the 4th candle of ‘PEACE’ on Sunday.

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the (birth of Jesus) and anticipating the eventual second coming of Christ for his church. Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.christianity.com/christian-life/christmas/what-is-advent.html

The coronavirus is interrupting sports, again.

UPDATE this morning. The Wake Forest – Boston College men’s basketball game set for TONIGHT (Dec 21) here in Winston-Salem has been cancelled. The game will be deemed a forfeit, with Boston College receiving a loss in the conference standings and Wake Forest receiving a win according to the ACC’s 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy. Questions? Please contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office at 336.758.3322 ext 1 or tix@wfu.edu.

The Deacs’ next scheduled game is Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Louisville.

The next scheduled home game is Tuesday, Jan. 4 vs Florida State at 7pm.

https://godeacs.com/news/2021/12/21/mens-basketball-wake-forest-boston-college-mens-basketball-game-cancelled.aspx

Winston-Salem State: Both the men’s and women’s basketball games at Bowie State were postponed on Monday night because of COVID issues in the Bulldogs’ programs.The Rams men (6-4) are now off until Jan. 6, when they’re scheduled to host Virginia State at 7:30 p.m. at the Gaines Center at WSSU. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/winston-salem-states-basketball-games-postponed/article_0645e418-61d6-11ec-a03c-b777c2632717.html

The Radio City Rockettes have canceled the rest of this season’s performances “due to increasing challenges from the pandemic.” The Rockettes normally have four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. WGN NewsNation

In essentials, UNITY

In non-essentials, LIBERTY

And in all things, LOVE

The Movarian Motto (really a great reminder for all Christians!)