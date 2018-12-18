Tuesday News, December 18, 2018 

Christmas is ONE week away. Winter officially begins this Friday

Today is the last day to get free standard shipping on Amazon orders, regardless of whether customers are Prime members or not.

Shipping Deadlines, for a DEC 25 arrival… DEC 20: First Class Mail + Priority Mail

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/12/18/michael-flynn-jakelin-caal-maquin-voice-christmas-shopping-amazo/2335116002/

$2 dollar a gallon gasoline by Christmas? SOURCE: AAA Carolinas

Sleepy? Pass the junk food…

Yes. There’s a reason that glazed donut (or bag of chips) might seem even more enticing if you’re sleep-deprived: A new study suggests that even one night of lost sleep increases the desirability of junk foods. Bottom Line: Both “quantity and quality of sleep are key to your health and the behaviors you choose related to your health”.

Fact: One in 3 American adults does NOT get enough sleep on a regular basis.

Getting less than the recommended seven hours each night is linked to serious health risks including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, the CDC says.

https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2018/12/17/Sleepless-nights-could-make-pastries-more-attractive/5051545083629/#ixzz5a30lMktq

Interesting: The lingering crisis in plastic waste has won the attention of Britain’s Royal Statistical Society, which chose 90.5 percent – the proportion of plastic waste that has never been recycled – as its international statistic of the year.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/12/18/plastic-90-5-percent-not-recycled/2346873002/

A new investigative report shows how federal regulators failed for decades to recognize and prevent exposure to toxic dust that has left thousands of coal miners in Appalachia stricken with a fatal lung disease (an advanced stage of black lung disease). The government’s own data reveals that coal miners were exposed to deadly levels of silica dust, created by cutting through rock — yet regulators allowed it to continue. Read more: https://www.npr.org/2018/12/18/675253856/an-epidemic-is-killing-thousands-of-coal-miners-regulators-could-have-stopped-it

Just in time for holiday travel? After months of delays, the U.S. Air Force is scheduled to launch the first of a new generation of GPS satellites designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile. A total of 32 planned GPS III satellites will replace older ones now in orbit. The new GPS III satellite will have three times better accuracy!

NOTE: The Air Force estimates that 4 billion people use GPS worldwide.

Panthers done for the season? It wasn’t pretty, but the New Orleans Saints marched on, defeating the Carolina Panthers 12-9 at Bank of America Stadium last night. The Panthers remained in the game the whole time, and led for much of the contest. But they couldn’t hang on for the victory and suffered their sixth straight defeat. https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2018/12/17/new-orleans-saints-win-panthers-keeps-team-atop-nfc-playoff-race/2345664002/

Can you relate…

Your mouth is dry. Fatigued. Your skin is dull. Your muscles are cramping…

*You could be dehydrated. Try drinking MORE water throughout the day!

Learn more at the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/the-small-but-urgent-signs-you-need-to-drink-more-water/ar-BBR4ZeL

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood

by Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive