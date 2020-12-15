Tuesday News, December 15, 2020

“…the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23

Winter Weather Advisory for late tonight into Wednesday morning

A period of freezing rain is expected across the northern Piedmont Triad.

Use caution on bridges and overpasses (they will get ‘slick’ first).

Gusty winds with ice on trees could cause scattered power outages.

Northern Mountains: WINTER STORM WARNING overnight

Accumulation: 1 to 3 inches snow + sleet likely for the High Country

Some important ‘shipping’ dates.

TODAY (DEC 15): Deadline for ground shipping (from Postal Service, FedEx and UPS)

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

Shipping delays? The United States Postal Service says it’s experiencing an increase in packages, so expect delays. The postal service says COVID-19 has impacted staffing.

(NEW) New date for the High Point Spring Market…

The High Point Market Authority is pushing the Spring Market from April to June 2021- due to the pandemic. The new dates: June 5 thru 9th, 2021. www.highpointmarket.org

The Fall 2021 Market is still set for October (OCT 16-20).

College Hoops: The Wake Forest men’s basketball team will return to practice this Sunday in preparation for their scheduled home game with Syracuse on December 30. Bad News: Wake’s basketball players will remain on campus during Christmas!

BTW: It’s been 33 days since Wake Forest has played a game. The Deacs have played only two games this season so far due to pandemic postponements.

Update: The CIAA (which includes Winston-Salem State University) will NOT compete in basketball this season, after a vote of the conference’s chancellors and presidents.

The 16-game conference-only schedule was supposed to start in mid-January.

Financial hit: The CIAA Tournament accounts for 60% of the conferences’ budget.

A rare aligning of planets will form ‘Christmas Star’ this Monday night (Dec 21)!

Jupiter and Saturn (the two largest planets in our solar system) will ‘line up’ on December 21, marking the start of the winter solstice!

This event hasn’t been seen since the Middle Ages. Source: Forbes.com

Some experts speculate that the “Star of Bethlehem” or “Christmas Star” that guided the Magi or “wise men” could have been a rare alignment of Jupiter, Saturn and Venus.

Traffic Update: New speed limit signs are going up along Salem Parkway (BUS 40) in downtown Winston-Salem. The speed limit is being raised from 45 to 55 mph.

Know someone that could use some financial help with that heating bill?

The state Department of Health and Human Services will use federal funds through the Low-Income Energy Assistance program to assist qualified low-income households.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

Election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden exceeded the 270 votes needed to win

and will be sworn in on January 20th.

For President Trump, the Electoral College vote on Monday all but ended his wide-ranging legal effort to remain in power. The only step that remains is a January 6 meeting of Congress to count and certify the electoral votes.

Expect more drama from some in the GOP.

More changes in DC: US Attorney General William Barr is ‘stepping down’.

Barr will be leaving his post before Christmas (Dec 23).

All non-essential in-person court proceedings have been halted in North Carolina for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

McDonald is giving away free food – from cheeseburgers to coffee – through Christmas Eve. The McDonald’s mobile app is needed to get the 11 days of daily deals.

Burger King (Japan only) has just introduced the Extreme Burger.

Boasting more than 1 pound of meat, the sandwich features four juicy beef patties, tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, and cheese. But NO buns…

Available now at all Burger King locations (in Japan), the burger is priced around $13.50…making it more than three times the price of a Whopper.

Want the buns? Order the ‘Maximum Burger’.

‘Stubborn misconceptions’ when it comes to Covid-19?

Update from the state: North Carolina will begin a Modified ‘Stay at Home Order’ requiring residents to stay at home between 10pm and 5am, lasting until at least January 8, 2021. *The mandate still requires each of us to WEAR a mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot. Health experts suggest to avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season.

Reminder: Keep it small. Keep it outdoors.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask