Tuesday News, December 14, 2021

Verne Hill Dec 14, 2021

11 days til Christmas

Over 50 million people – from Los Angeles to Chicago – are under some type of ‘wind alert’ today.  CNN

 

RECALL: A pair of recalls from Coca-Cola.

Specific batches of Coca-Cola, Sprite and Minute Maid are included in the recall. Reason: “Potential presence of metal pieces” according to Food Safety News.

The Minute Maid drinks were available in 8 states including North Carolina.

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

Sprite 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

The expiration date for the products is 2022.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/coca-cola-sprite-minute-maid-recalled-over-potential-presence-of-metal-pieces/

 

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed this week at the Charlotte Processing Center. Praise! Millions of shoebox gifts were collected during National Collection Week in November. Now, more help is urgently needed this week at processing centers across the nation (including Charlotte)!

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/

 

NEW: Volunteers even members of the National Guard continue to assist ‘tornado-damaged communities’ in 8 states especially the devastated town of Mayfield, Kentucky. The tornado outbreak Friday has claimed at least 88 people in five states — 74 of them in Kentucky — cut a path of damage that stretched from Arkansas to Illinois.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/mid-south/tornado-slammed-parts-of-kentucky-face-long-recovery/

*The country of Israel says it is ready to help the families ravaged by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky over the weekend.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/december/israel-offers-prayers-aid-to-us-communities-shattered-by-tornadoes

Ways to help…

*Donate blood through the American Red Cross. www.redcross.org 1-800-HELP-NOW

*Samaritan’s Purse: Volunteers are needed to assist homeowners with debris cleanup, roof tarping and chainsaw work. https://spvolunteer.org/

https://samaritanspurse.org/article/deadly-tornado-outbreak-brings-heartache-across-multiple-states/

 

Expect a new name on the Winston Tower building in downtown Winston-Salem.

Truliant Federal Credit Union will replace the current Winston Tower signage with the credit union’s name and logo on the 30-story business tower in 2022.

*Truliant has been headquartered in Winston-Salem since it was founded in 1952.

NOTE: In 1966, the Wachovia Bank headquarters opened as the tallest building in North Carolina and the southeast. The 30-story building reopened in 2003 as the Winston Tower.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/truliant-federal-credit-union-replacing-winston-tower-name-and-logo-announces-50-million-in-secondary-capital/83-

 

Google Trends has shared with USA TODAY a list of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state (between Nov. 29 to Dec. 6)…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/12/11/christmas-cookies-by-state-google/6454749001/

Top searches in North Carolina: Christmas Cookie Ice Cream  

Keto Christmas Cookies (Colorado and South Dakota)

Gluten Free Christmas Cookies (Montana and Wisconsin)

*What’s your favorite Christmas cookie? Join the conversation on Facebook/wbfj.

 

 

The Dr. Oz’s show will end in January 2022?

The medical expert is seeking the Republican Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

NOTE: Sony Pictures Television said Monday that “The Dr. Oz Show” will end in its thirteenth season on January 14, 2022. Sony said that “The Good Dish,” a show co-hosted by Oz’s daughter that focuses on nutrition and recipes, will replace the Dr Oz show.

https://ktvz.com/news/2021/12/13/dr-ozs-show-will-end-in-january-as-he-seeks-us-senate-seat/

 

NEW: The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers demand his testimony about then-President Donald Trump’s actions before and during the attack on our Capital.

Mark Meadows is a former Republican congressman from North Carolina.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/dc-riots/jan-6-panel-votes-for-contempt-charges-against-mark-meadows/

 

NEW: A two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides roughly 33% protection against infection by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but 70% protection against hospitalization, according to a large-scale analysis in South Africa released Tuesday.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/pfizer-jabs-protect-70-against-hospitalization-from-omicron/

 

Advent: Celebrating “Joy” with the lighting of the 3rd Advent candle

The Advent season, which is celebrated over the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day, is broken down into four themes: Hope, Love, Joy and Peace.

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.”  The coming of the Christ child (birth of Jesus) as well as the eventual second coming of Christ for his church.  https://www.christianity.com/christian-life/christmas/what-is-advent.html

 “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

   so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”  Romans 13:15 NIV

