Tuesday News, December 11, 2018 

Winter officially begins in 10 days – Dec 21, 2018

Today is Tuesday, December 11… 2 weeks til Christmas Day. According to statisticians, December 11 is the (bitter sweet) date that couples are most likely to breakup. Experts analyzing thousands of messages from Facebook looked for signs of a break up. From their investigations, they deduced that the peak break-up date around the holidays = two weeks before Christmas

Good News: If you make it past the 11th, then the odds are in your favor?

https://abc13.com/society/beware-december-11-is-the-biggest-break-up-day-of-the-year/1647667/

Melting snow WILL re-freeze overnight leading to slippery conditions.

Expect Black Ice on roads, parking lots, sidewalks over the next several mornings…

Post-Snow Travel Reminders…

-Warm your vehicle in an open space (NOT inside a closed garage)

-Clear off the tops of your vehicle before traveling.

-Reduce your speed while increasing your following distance

-Tap your brakes while attempting to stop on a slick surface…

*Share your travel plans/routes with others.

USPS: TODAY (DEC 11) is the deadline for Priority Mail and First-Class Mail if you are shipping to a Military Base for Christmas arrival. Link: Military Shipping Deadlines

*Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays / News Blog at wbfj.fm

Due to the blast of Winter Weather…

*Winston-Salem: Garbage collection and yard-waste collection has been canceled for today (Tuesday). Officials will assess conditions through the day for the rest of the week. FYI: Area landfills are open today with adjusted hours.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/garbage-collection-in-winston-salem-canceled-for-tuesday-landfills-open/article_db624b1e-7155-5eff-9df4-95da30b715e9.html

*Update: If you use North Davidson Garbage, Monday and Tuesday pickup will happen NEXT week due to the extreme weather over the weekend that is lingering.

Normally, garbage is picked up every day except Christmas Day. https://www.facebook.com/northdavidsongarbageservice

RECALL: C-T-I Foods is recalling sausage links from Jimmy Dean over concerns they might contain pieces of metal (USDA) The recall includes over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links made with pork and turkey. “Use By” date Jan. 31, 2019. Check out the News Blog for specific packaging info on the RECALL.

https://myfox8.com/2018/12/11/over-29000-pounds-of-sausage-links-recalled-after-customers-find-metal-pieces-inside/

To EAT or NOT to Eat raw cookie dough?

As the holiday baking season heats up, the CDC is warning us NOT to eat raw cookie dough. Bottom Line: Eating unbaked products like dough or batter can make you sick. The CDC said the danger lies in both the flour and the raw eggs. Flour can contain E. coli and raw eggs can contain salmonella. Both can cause serious illnesses.

NOTE: Hands should be washed thoroughly after baking cookies.

http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/national-news/cdc-warns-say-no-to-raw-cookie-dough

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Weather Statement from the National Weather Service

A flood threat will quickly develop this Friday into the weekend.

Periods of heavy rain will likely produce up to 2 inches of rain on already saturated ground. This will lead to increasing flooding potential, mainly over the Piedmont.

New: Kathy Lee Gifford will be leaving the 10am hour of ‘Today’ in April after her 11th anniversary on the show. Kathy Lee is a busy lady – a singer, author, host, screen writer, producer – has a new movie she wrote coming out in 2019. Source: NBC / CNN

The National League of Junior Cotillions (NLJC) is seeking nominations for a director in Forsyth County, NC.

Applications or nominations for cotillion director are currently being received.

For additional information call 1-800-633-7947, visit www.nljc.com,

or email to cotillions@nljc.com

The National League of Junior Cotillions a program of etiquette, character education and social dance training for middle school students…

Upcoming College Football Bowl Games of interest…

– Dec 15: App State VS Middle Tennessee State New Orleans Bowl (9pm)

-Wake Forest will play Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22.

-NC State heading to the Gator Bowl

Displaying ‘colored’ lights for good causes all year long?

The “Greenlight a Vet” program shows support for veterans by displaying a green light in your window or front porch. You can find more information on this program and how to participate at www.greenlightavet.com.

Project Bluelight: Displaying a ‘blue’ light is a way of showing appreciation for all those who serve in law enforcement (and to other first responders).

Project Bluelight began in 1988 in Philadelphia as a show of recognition for police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police explains on its web page, Project Bluelight has a threefold message:

–to memorialize the more than 19,000 men and women of law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice or been disabled in the line of duty;

-to honor those who remain in law enforcement while knowing the dangers and challenges of their duty;

-to show appreciation for officers who remain on duty during the holidays, when many businesses are closed.

Source: Ask SAM: Honoring police and veterans with Christmas lights

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-honoring-police-and-veterans-with-christmas-lights/article_8d90c24a-f6a2-5e06-8282-60d1e8b56c99.html