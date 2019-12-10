Search
Tuesday News, December 10, 2019

Verne Hill Dec 10, 2019

Rescue workers in New Zealand are still waiting for conditions to stabilize on White Island to begin ground searches for at least 8 people feared dead after that volcanic eruption on Sunday.  Of the 47 people on the island at the time, authorities said 31 survivors were hospitalized, some with severe burns…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2019/12/09/new-zealand-volcano-eruption-updates-white-island-whakaari/2628288001/

 

North State Communications has agreed to be sold to a Charlotte fiber-optic network company for $240 million dollars (in cash). 

North State, based in High Point, provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including in Kernersville.

The company was founded in 1895 as High Point Telephone Exchange.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/north-state-telecommunications-company-agrees-to-be-sold-for-million/

 

The National Institute of Nursing Research has awarded Wake Forest Baptist Health a five-year grant worth close to $3 million dollars ($2.97 million) to study the reasons for attrition in pediatric weight management programs and develop better ways to predict and reduce dropout rates.   www.wakehealth.edu

 

Traffic Alert:  Downtown Winston-Salem

Spruce Street will be closed for about 2 weeks between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Demolition has begun on a section of the former GMAC Insurance building in downtown Winston-Salem. The project is expected to take eight weeks to complete.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gmac-demolition-to-block-portion-of-spruce-street

 

Headline of the Morning: “Your next car stereo could emit the sounds of a gentle rainfall or crackling fire?” Seriously, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan has a feature that is a strong candidate for the most ‘creative’ feature: “Nature Sounds”.

Sonatas with the optional navigation system have built-in settings for sounds including “lively forest,” “open-air cafe,” “calm sea waves” and more.  The sounds are intended to be calming, helping the driver to unwind on the way home regardless of traffic snarls.

NOTE: As long as cars still come equipped with radios, we are good. 😊https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2019/12/10/2020-hyundai-sonata-nature-sounds/4382669002/

 

There is proposed legislation floating around DC that would ban all non-tobacco flavorings for tobacco products, as well as raise the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.  https://www.journalnow.com/business/to-buy-tobacco-products/

 

Happy retirement.  Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, the director of the Forsyth County Public Library system, will retire at the end of December, ending a 40-year career with the library system.  Miss Sylvia was hired by the library system in 1979, as a department head for children’s outreach. At the time, librarians stamped due dates on cards in the back of books. Miss Sylvia plans to do several things during her retirement, including being a volunteer at the O’Kelly Library at Winston-Salem State University.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-library-director-to-retire-sylvia-sprinkle-hamlin-has-led/

 

REMINDER: Prep now for Winter weather…

Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

                              http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Previous PostWednesday News, December 11, 2019
