Tuesday News, December 08, 2020

Today is the 40th anniversary of the passing of John Lennon. The former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by a deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980. https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/12/08/Peace-and-love-Tributes-to-John-Lennon-mark-40th-anniversary-of-his-death/7511607393196/

It’s WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS Week in North Carolina. Find out more from the National Weather Service… https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety

RECALL: Publix Bakery is recalling its 20-ounce cookie platter. Some of the cookies included in the platter may contain pecans, which weren’t listed on the list of ingredients.

Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters were sold in several states including North Carolina. You can return it for a full refund. Product info on the News Blog.

Consumers with questions call 1-800-433-9100.

The product comes in a 20-ounce, clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top. https://myfox8.com/news/publix-recalls-cookie-platters-over-allergy-concerns/

SCAM ALERT: The FTC is warning that scammers are claiming to be from Apple and Amazon, put they are calling to rip us off.

Here’s what you need to know about these calls.

In one version of the scam, you get a call and a recorded message that says it’s Amazon. The message says there’s something wrong with your account. It could be a suspicious purchase, a lost package, or an order they can’t fulfill.

In another twist on the scam, you get a recorded message that says there’s been suspicious activity in your Apple iCloud account. In fact, they say your account may have been breached. Bottom Line: It’s a scam. They’re trying to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number. Hang up!!

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/12/fake-calls-apple-and-amazon-support-what-you-need-know

Headline of the Morning: ‘Break dancing to become an Olympic sport’

Born in New York City, the dance will make its Olympic debut in 2024.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved break dancing to be included in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

BBC Sports reporting that other fringe sports such as skateboarding, 3on3 basketball and freestyle BMX will be included in the program as well.

Sport climbing and surfing are also going to join more established sports as Olympic events. BTW: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed due to COVID-19.

https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/529094-breakdancing-to-become-an-olympic-sport

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will be one of the first 11 facilities that will receive early shipments of the coronavirus vaccine in the state. The COVID-19 vaccine will be free. The first people to receive the vaccine will be health care workers and long-term care residents and workers. https://www.sigalert.com/Map.asp?lat=35.9839&lon=-80.13195&z=3

Governor Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Task Force will give an update at 3pm.

*The extended Phase 3 mandate is set to expire at 5pm this Friday (Dec 11).

The state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalizations.

FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-180-FAQ.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

It’s Safe Harbor Day: Presidential elections are not finalized in November.

Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the Electoral votes that will be cast next week (Dec 14) and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6.

It’s called the safe harbor provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its Electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results which this year is – today, DEC 08.

The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote.

In 2020, that date is next Monday, Dec. 14. But Congress also set another deadline, six days before electors meet, to insulate state results from being challenged in Congress.

By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and 232 to President Donald Trump.

“What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia.

https://myfox8.com/news/safe-harbor-law-locks-congress-into-accepting-bidens-win-today/

Election Day to Safe Harbor Day- The process explained.

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/08/942288226/bidens-victory-cemented-as-states-reach-deadline-for-certifying-vote-tallies

The first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 90 year old Margaret Keenan. Miss Margaret (who turns 91 next week) stating that “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for… because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2020/december/turning-point-uk-gives-1st-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine

Sad news. Chuck Yeager, WWII fighter pilot and the first person to break the sound barrier in flight (in 1947) passed away Monday night. Yeager was 97.

His experience was later portrayed in the book and movie “The Right Stuff”.

https://myfox8.com/news/gen-chuck-yeager-first-person-to-break-the-sound-barrier-dies-at-97/

The Greensboro Children’s Museum is suspending public operations until Spring 2021, due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and resulting restrictions.

https://myfox8.com/news/greensboro-childrens-museum-suspends-operations-until-spring-2021/