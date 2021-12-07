Tuesday News, December 07, 2021

Today is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Japanese attack killed more than 2,400 military personnel and civilians.

Less than 3 weeks (18 days) til Christmas.

Winter officially begins on Tuesday December 21.

As of Friday morning (Dec 3), only two states in the US had blizzard warnings – Alaska and Hawaii. Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, more snow has fallen in Hawaii than in Denver, Colorado this season, so far.

ALERT: Law enforcement issuing an Amber Alert early this morning after a 1-year-old baby was abducted in Randolph County by a female. Call 911 or *HP with any details.

Headline of the Morning

‘Instagram will now tell users when to take a break from using their app’

The company is launching its Take a Break tool, which will encourage users to spend some time away from the platform after they’ve been scrolling for a certain period of time. The feature is still in its early stages and will expand its functionality in 2022.

Supply chain shortage of the day. There’s a Cream Cheese shortage? Cities like New York City and Philadelphia are seeing a shortage of the bagel topping. Any substitutes?

New: The US has announced a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the upcoming Beijing Olympics.

Reason: to protest Chinese human rights abuses. U.S. athletes WILL continue to compete in Beijing. *The Beijing Winter Olympics set for February 4 – 20, 2022

Move over Clark Griswold? Hats off to Tim Gay of Lagrangeville, N.Y.

Tim just set a Guinness World Record for having the most number of Christmas lights, utilizing 687,000 blinking, multicolored bulbs.

He calls it the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display, using his children’s initials.

Tim beat his own record set back in 2014. The Times Union reports the display has grown into an annual local charities event and could raise nearly $500,000 this year.

PRAISE: Three more hostages have been released in Haiti.

Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. Christian Aid Ministries based in Ohio sending out an update on Monday. *Please continue to intercede in prayer for the (12) who are still being held in Haiti since October 16.

Celebrating the Advent Season

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” The coming of the Christ child (birth of Jesus) as well as the eventual second coming of Christ for his church.

The Advent season which is celebrated over the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day, is broken down into four themes…

Hope (or promise)

Preparation (waiting or prophecy)

Joy (peace)

Love (adoration)

FYI: The Advent wreath first appeared in Germany in 1839.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Romans 13:15 NIV

NEW: The CDC is moving more and more countries to Level 4 – its highest-risk travel tier – over Omicron coronavirus concerns as well as rising Covid-19 cases across the world. In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

*Back in the US, a rise in cases is complicating workplace policies.

Companies are delaying return-to-office plans, including Ford, which asked 30,000 workers to remain home after initially scheduling a return next month.

And in New York City, all private sector employers will now be required to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate by December 27, the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. Meaning that everyone who works in the city will now be subject to a vaccine mandate. The rules will not allow employees to opt out of vaccination through regular testing, as a proposed federal mandate for employers with 100 or more workers will do. And it will require workers to have at least one vaccination dose by the December 27 deadline. More details how the rules will apply to businesses out on December 15.

“The vaccine mandate is the best way to avoid a return to a shutdown of businesses and other public events…” de Blasio suggested.

