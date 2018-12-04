Tuesday News, December 04, 2018 

Winter officially begins December 21, 2018

Veterans Coffee (Year End Finale) this Wednesday morning (8-10:30am)

Location: Richard Childress Racing special events room, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome. Follow the “Veterans Coffee” signs.

In addition to the usual coffee and doughnuts, breakfast will be served, compliments of Richard Childress Racing. The RCR Racing Museum will be open after the meeting with free admittance for our attendees.

*Bring new toys and children’s clothing supporting “Toys for Tots” program.

The coffee is sponsored by Trellis Supportive Care Center, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center. For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309.

All middle schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will soon be outfitted with new security features at the front and other entrances in an effort to improve school safety. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-security-measures-for-all-middle-schools-ok-d-by/article_2d1bea15-a120-5f99-9408-0b885f4233a3.html

Piedmont International University, after months of speculation, has purchased the old Royal Inn property on Broad Street to expand student housing and office space. Fox 8

The Winston-Salem City Council rezoned 21 acres along Patterson Avenue from industrial to entertainment use on Monday, although no plans to develop the property were announced. www.journalnow.com

Remembering 41: President Trump has proclaimed Wednesday a National Day of Mourning to honor our 41st president George HW Bush.

– U.S. Postal Service: Regular mail services will be suspended and post offices will be closed, though there will be limited package deliveries on Wednesday.

In addition to the post office, federal offices and the NY Stock Exchange will be closed.

TIMELINE…

The body of former President George HW Bush will lie in state at the US Capitol til Wednesday. *Bush, Sr passed last Friday at the age of 94.

Bush will be remembered at a state funeral at the National Cathedral. Afterward, his body will be flown back to Texas.

A second funeral is scheduled to take place in Texas on Thursday.

Thursday evening, he’ll be interred at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

TimeLine: https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/george-hw-bush-funeral/index.html

According to the Architect of the website, Bush, Sr will become the 35th individual and 12th president, to be formally honored at the US Capitol.

Breaking: App State head football coach Scott Satterfield in contract discussions with Louisville. According to ESPN, a press conference planned for this afternoon (4pm?)…

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/football/app-state-coach-scott-satterfield-in-contract-discussions-with-louisville/article_3459148d-ae48-5865-bc75-ec3ef02c56b6.html

Bitter sweet news for Mountaineer fans as App State prepares for the New Orleans Bowl against Middle Tennessee State on Dec 15. Kickoff at 9pm

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/who-will-app-state-the-sun-belt-champion-be-playing/article_14b75ef9-3d20-5d19-8a7a-7b0a9ba87192.html

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. You could help someone with a life-threatening disease or injury. You could literally help save more than one life. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

New: Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire from coaching after Rose Bowl

Ohio State plays Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will become the Buckeyes’ new head coach starting Jan. 2. A news conference is set for 2pm.

Want to beat the Christmas rush? Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

The Old Salem Candle Tea is a Christmas tradition for many…

Dates and times on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/candletea

Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under.

Healthy Cookies? Check out these Gluten Free and Vegan offerings on the News Blog

Vegan, gluten-free iced holiday shortbread cookies

https://www.thanksgiving.com/recipes/dessert-recipes/vegan-gluten-free-iced-holiday-shortbread-cookies/cookbook-print/38560

Gluten-free and vegan chai-spiced snowball cookies

https://www.thanksgiving.com/recipes/christmas-cookies/gluten-free-and-vegan-chai-spiced-snowball-cookies/cookbook-print/39204#

A local treasure: Mrs. Hanes’ Hand-Made Moravian cookie business in Arcadia is a family endeavor. Ms Evva (Hanes is a seventh generation ‘Moravian cookie maker’. Mrs. Hanes ships Moravian cookies to all 50 states and to over 30 international countries. https://www.hanescookies.com/our-story/our-history/

Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies

4643 Friedberg Church Road

Clemmons, NC 27012 Phone: (336) 764-1402

Business Hours: Thanksgiving-Christmas

M-F: 7am-5pm, Sat. 8am-4pm, Sun. 1pm-4pm