Tuesday News, December 03, 2019   

REMINDER: Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Prep for Winter: Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Health: Nearly a quarter of young adults and a fifth of adolescents in the US have prediabetes, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Prediabetes — a condition wherein blood sugar levels are elevated, but not high enough to warrant a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. Experts finding that about one-third of American youth are overweight, a problem closely related to the increase in kids with type 2 diabetes. Roughly a third of adults — or 84 million Americans — have prediabetes, according to the CDC. But most (9 in 10) don’t know they have it.

https://myfox8.com/2019/12/02/1-in-5-us-adolescents-is-now-prediabetic-study-says/

Say what? The U.S. may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a Bloomberg report. Cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that potato production will drop a little over 6% this year, the lowest drop since 2010.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/american-french-fry-shortage-possible-after-failed-potato-crops

A three-judge panel unanimously upheld North Carolina’s new congressional districts map (approved by the General Assembly in November), just in time for candidates to start filing on Monday for the state’s 13 congressional districts.

Deadline to file is noon on December 20. The NC primary is set for March 3.

*Representatives for the US House don’t have to live in the district they represent.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/judges-uphold-new-congressional-maps-in-time-for-primary-filing/

Sad News: Joseph Childers, principal of Atkins High School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday night, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Childers was 65.

Childers began working with the school system as the principal of Hanes Middle School in 2005. He became the principal of Atkins High in 2010.

*Jan Atkinson, former principal of The Downtown School, will serve as interim principal. A crisis counseling team is working with students and staff in the wake of this tragedy. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/atkins-principal-dies-unexpectedly-joe-childers-had-led-the-school/

Continued prayers please. Former President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital.

Carter (age 95) was being treated for a urinary tract infection over the weekend.

Carter just got out of the hospital a day before Thanksgiving after having a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain due to several recent falls.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/12/02/jimmy-carter-back-hospital-treat-urinary-tract-infection/

What can it be: A reindeer, a colorful present and a Santa belly?

Krispy Kreme has released their new holiday inspired doughnuts.

Available through December 24th. https://www.krispykreme.com/

New renovations to Bowman Gray Stadium will be overseen by Frank L. Blum Construction Company. According to the Winston-Salem, the project is expected to cost some $9 million dollars with overall improvements for both stock-car racing and Winston-Salem State University football.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/bowman-gray-stadium-renovation-work-will-be-overseen-by-frank

As owner of the Hitchin’ Post General Store on Highway 601 south of Dobson, Kristi Proffit looks forward to decorating for all of the holidays.

But Christmas is extra special.

The outside of their log-cabin style store near Dobson was looking festive Sunday evening after Proffit and some employees spent hours putting up and decorating several artificial trees with lights, pine cones and red birds.

When she returned to the store the next day (5:30 a.m. Monday), the trees were turned over, and the centerpiece, a 71/2-foot Christmas tree, was missing.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, video footage captured someone loading the tree into the bed of white pickup truck. Can you say ‘Grinch’??

Kristi was reluctant to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, figuring that the person who stole the tree may not have had the money to buy one.

“We’re good people here,” Kristi said. “We’re all about Christmas, and you know what Christmas means. If they needed the tree, I gladly would’ve given it to them.” Kristi and her employees cleaning up the mess on Monday.

And they will still celebrate Christmas as planned, even without the tree.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/thief-takes-christmas-tree-from-dobson-general-store/

Good News: Charitable giving / volunteering have been steady in 2019.

Over the past year, more people report “taking part in charitable activity during the last 12 months compared to last year.

*More than 6 in 10 (62%) Americans gave money in the last 12 months, either by donating to a charity. *Religious organizations remain the most popular cause to donate to in America (38%). Source: Charitable Aid Foundation

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/want-to-encourage-more-giving-get-thee-to-church

Dictionary.com says “existential” is their ‘word-of-the- year’ https://trib.al/Kd8EjY0

Pop Up Stores during December…

Le’Chateau Bakery will have a pop-up shop at Hanes Mall in the lower level across form Cinnabon through December 24.

Le’Chateau will sell not only its cakes and pies but also ice cream, soups and hot dogs. For more information, call 336-986-1443.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/local-bakery-to-have-pop-up-in-hanes-mall-for

Online sales hitting a record on Cyber Monday.