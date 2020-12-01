Tuesday News, December 01, 2020

Northern Mountains: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 4pm. Boone: Scattered snow showers. Blustery…High 25 ?

Know someone that could use some financial help with that heating bill? The state Department of Health and Human Services will use federal funds through the Low-Income Energy Assistance program to assist qualified low-income households.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

A CDC panel will vote today on who will receive a COVID-19 vaccine ‘first’.

At least two vaccine makers have filed for emergency use authorization with the FDA.

Thank you with a FREE cup o’ Joe? Starbucks is offering ‘frontline workers’ a FREE tall brewed coffee, hot or iced – now through the end of December.

McDonalds: The McRib returns to restaurants this Wednesday!

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team is ‘pausing activities’ this week after the program’s most recent COVID-19 testing.

Wednesday’s Wake vs Troy basketball game has been cancelled.

*The Deacons’ next scheduled game will be on Dec. 13, with Presbyterian College at the Joel Coliseum. Then, the Deacons face Virginia on Dec. 16. Maybe?

Homeless? The San Francisco 49ers are relocating to Arizona for the next three weeks after new coronavirus regulations put in place by Santa Clara County in Northern California. The 49ers (5-6) will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

‘Extra Credit’ Grants: Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works:

If you filed taxes last year (2019), the state is sending you the money automatically.

If you didn’t have to file taxes for last year (in other words, you didn’t earn enough money), you must apply for the grant.

Update: You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply.

Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

Headline of the Morning

‘Man Sells His PS5 After Wife Discovers It’s Not An Air Purifier’

A man in Taiwan has reportedly sold his almost brand new PlayStation 5 after his wife found out that it wasn’t an air purifier – like he’d told her. First mistake!!

Also, not that many air purifiers come with gaming controllers, right??

Today is GIVING TUESDAY

The annual event that kicks-off the season of charitable ‘giving back’!

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion,

for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7

According to a recent Harris poll…

Nearly two in five American households say they’re making less money since the start of the pandemic. That has affected charitable giving a bit—one in five respondents say they have given less to charity recently compared to before the pandemic.

Good News: Of the people surveyed who say they are still giving, more than half say they’ve been donating the same amount since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 21% say they now give more than they used to.

Hunger relief has received the most charitable giving (34%) followed by religious organizations (31%) and health and medical organizations (29%).

“The pandemic is motivating a lot of generosity.

People are finding generosity as an antidote to fear, uncertainty and division.”

-Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer for #GivingTuesday

NOTE: There is an extra incentive for those who donate to charity this year: Taxpayers can take a charitable deduction for the first $300 dollars they donate without having to itemize their taxes.

Illumined: That huge Moravian star on-top of Wake Forest Baptist Medical is lit.

*Actually, this is the SECOND time that the Moravian star on Baptist Hospital has made an appearance in 2020. The star was assembled and lit back in April and May to offer a sense of hope and some reassurance to those in the community! www.wakehealth.edu

Reminder: The latest Executive Order from the Governor (#180) stressing that EVERYONE should wear a ‘face covering’ whenever they are with someone who is NOT from the same household. Especial when out in public!

*The extended Phase 3 mandate remains in effect until Friday, December 11.

NOTE: Personal mass-gathering limits: 10 individuals indoors. 50 people outside.

FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-180-FAQ.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask