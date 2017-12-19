Tuesday News, DEC 19, 2017 

Less than a week til Christmas Day

Holiday shipping dead-lines *If you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

Dec 20 (Wednesday): First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

The final vote on the Republican tax bill is expected to take place TODAY.

Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s how it affects you… https://goo.gl/nL23ub

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved the placement of a cellphone tower in the Ardmore neighborhood, over the objection of residents who said the tower threatens their property values. The tower will be placed on the property of Twin City Bible Church on Ebert Road near Silas Creek Parkway. The tower would be a so-called slick stick, meaning that it would have no externally visible attachments and appear as a bare pole standing 150 feet tall behind the church. https://goo.gl/kcJMRN

Something new: Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro will likely get a new mane and a facelift of it terminal. PTI has been serving passengers for 90 years. The current terminal opened in 1982. https://goo.gl/xHYJ7J

Back off: Tailgating doesn’t get you to your destination faster.

Researchers at the MIT suggest that tailgaters don’t speed up traffic. Instead, they think tailgaters may be to blame for traffic jams that develop without an obvious cause. The deal: Traffic moves better when drivers work to control space in front of them and behind them. Understand? https://goo.gl/vYqTHk\

That Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, Washington on Monday (killing at least three people) was going more than 80 mph in a 30 mph curve. Federal investigators are trying to determine how the train – on its inaugural run – flew off the rails, causing several rail cars to plunge from an overpass and onto a traffic-clogged interstate. NPR

Update: Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is stepping from the daily operation and will focus on the pending sale of the NFL franchise. Tina Becker has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer COO with full control of the day-to-day management of the Panther organization. The move comes after the NFL launched an investigation into alleged sexual and racist misconduct by longtime owner Jerry Richardson who is 81 years old. https://goo.gl/kmoxD9

College Hoops: Wake Forest 84-80 over Coastal Carolina on Monday. The last time Wake Forest won six straight games, it advanced to the NCAA Tournament during the 2009-10 season.

Bowl Games for area College football teams

DEC 23 (this Saturday):

App State vs Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl (Mobile, Al) 7pm, ESPN

DEC 26: *Duke vs Northern Illinois at 5:15pm

DEC 28: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl 5:15

DEC 29: Wake Forest vs Texas A + M in the Belk Bowl (Charlotte) 1pm, ESPN

NC State vs Arizona State in the Sun Bowl (El Paso) 3pm on WFMY 2

*Opportunity: About half of all Americans plan to attend church services

on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day…

Pew Research Christmas Report / CBN News https://goo.gl/bG6G2G

Triad Community Kitchen plans to open a second restaurant – Providence Kitchen – this spring in the ground floor of the BB&T Building on West Second Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Triad Community Kitchen is a culinary training program for those in transition and is part of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

Jeff Bacon, the executive chef and program director of TCK, said that Providence Kitchen will be a fast-casual restaurant that initially will serve breakfast and lunch. Dinner probably will be added later. The new restaurant will cater to BB&T’s 650 employees in the building and be open to the public.

BTW: TCK opened Providence Restaurant & Catering in October 2015 in the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton on University Parkway. https://goo.gl/E6qS2Y

North Carolina Police Benevolent Association is joining forces with Garner Foods and His Laboring Few Biker Ministries to supply Winston-Salem police officers with new ‘Emergency” blankets. The blankets will be used for the homeless in our city as well as crime victims – in a time of need.

Press conference will be held Wednesday (DEC 20) afternoon at 1pm.

*Garner Foods has produced the Texas Pete brand in Winston-Salem for nearly 90 years. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NCPBA

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co building 2-1, 2-2 in Winston-Salem

and Banner Elk School in Avery County are some of the historical sites that have been added to the National Register of Historic Place.

FREE cup of holiday coffee?

While you are traveling to ‘grandma’s’ house, Sheetz is offering a FREE cup of freshly brewed coffee on both Christmas Day (12am to 12pm) and New Year’s Eve (4pm) into New Year’s Day (4pm) at all 564 Sheetz locations. www.sheetz.com

Traffic + Weather

Traffic Update in downtown WS: Bus 40 at Peters Creek Parkway

Good News: Thanks to incentives, extra workers and (mostly) good weather, Business 40 is back to four lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass – at least during the day. NOTE: Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway will be limited to ONE lane in each direction Overnights (from 9pm to 6am) through January 11. https://goo.gl/skZoCH