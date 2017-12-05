Search
Tuesday NEWS, DEC 05, 2017  

Tuesday NEWS, DEC 05, 2017  

Verne Hill Dec 05, 2017  

Career Fair Hosted by Triad Goodwill

Location GTCC (High Point campus) – 901 South Main Street, High Point

Today (DEC5) from 2pm to 5pm

Dozens of Full-time & Part-time Openings!  https://goo.gl/kmehHn

 

Update: The annual Moravian Star lighting ceremony on top of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road has been postponed to WEDNESDAY evening (DEC 6) due to the threat of rain.

Did You Know?  This one-of-a-kind, 31-foot Moravian star has 27 points that range in length from 7 to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each.

The iconic Moravian Star has been a ‘fixture’ on top of the Medical Center’s North Tower since 1992.

Check out a short time lapse video of the nearly 8-hour process to put together this one-of-a-kind Moravian star on our social media sites: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVkCcvuC1rI

 

Shop local this Saturday (DEC 9) from 8am to 1pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market during their Handcrafted Holiday Showcase

Location: off 27th street between Goodwill and the Fairgrounds. 

Local craft vendors from Mt Airy to Asheboro including the Triad on hand!

*Thanks to Sue Spainhour and Ed McNeal with the City of Winston-Salem for stopping by the Morning Show today to share details!

https://www.facebook.com/events/807019506089508/?active_tab=about

 

Prayer concern:  Are lay-offs coming to Krispy Kreme?

Employees with the doughnut maker could learn this week whether they will be part of the company’s increased presence in Charlotte, stay in Winston-Salem or potentially be out of work. Employees will be given until Dec. 13 to decide whether to accept the transfer, according to current and former employees.

Krispy Kreme has been based in Winston-Salem since being founded by Vernon Rudolph near Old Salem in July 1937.  https://goo.gl/gQtQfg

 

The US Postal Service celebrating the Christmas season with a variety of Forever stamps including:   Christmas CarolsColorful CelebrationsFlorentine Madonna and ChildHoliday WindowsNativityThe Snowy Day and Songbirds in Snow.   More USPS holiday news, including shipping deadlines and Santa mail, can be found at usps.com/holidaynews. https://goo.gl/FSoJVN

 

Special Veterans Coffee set for this Wednesday (DEC 6) for Veterans of all ages / all branches from 8am to 10:30am.  Location: the Richard Childress Racing special event room, 425 Industrial Drive, in Welcome.  There will be coffee, doughnuts and breakfast. All are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped children’s toys or clothing for Toys for Tots.  The Veterans Coffees are sponsored by Hospice Care Center.  For information, call Don Timmons, 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org.

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
