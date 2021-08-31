Tuesday News, August 31, 2021

The remnants of ‘Ida’ will bring wind and rain to western and central North Carolina overnight into Wednesday

‘Flash Flood Watch’ this afternoon thru Wednesday evening for Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin

Job Fair: More than 20 fun, part-time positions must be filled!

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds hiring event TODAY and Wednesday

(Aug. 31 & Sept. 1). Location: Home & Garden Building.

There will be two hiring sessions each day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Enter thru Gate 9 on 27th Street. Details: Positions are available for ages 16 and up to work at Fairgrounds facilities for such events as concerts, hockey games, public ice skating, the Carolina Classic Fair and more. Job offers will be made on the spot to successful applicants. See a list of available jobs and job descriptions: WSFairgrounds.com/Jobs.

Update on Ida, now a Tropical Depression bring rain and wind to Tennessee.

At least 1 million without power. It could be up to 3 weeks before power is restored to some areas. 4 deaths have been attributed to Ida. https://weather.com/

Pray for those being the ‘hands and feet of Jesus’ in Louisiana.

North Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief (one of many organizations) heading to Louisiana to help provide food, clean clothing and hope to those in need. Fox 8 reporting that the group of 70 is expected to stay in Louisiana for 3 to 4 weeks. https://baptistsonmission.org/

Interesting fact: Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm was so powerful it reversed the flow of the Mississippi River on Sunday as a result of storm surge!

www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/08/30/mississippi-river-flowed-backward-due-strength-hurricane-ida/5647017001/

Some Guilford County schools still having AC problems

Smith High School will be on remote learning today. On Monday, Ragsdale and Smith and High Schools sent students home due to air conditioning failures.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/jamestown-middle-school-air-conditioning-problems/83

Update: Wilkes County Schools now requiring masks for students and staff for the next 30 days. School officials said that the mandate will be reviewed by the board over the next month.https://www.wxii12.com/article/wilkes-county-school-board-votes-to-make-masks-optional/37209121

Record enrollment? App State just broke a record, for student enrollment – 20,641 students in fall 2021 — the largest enrollment to date. www.appstate.edu

Rams Football on hold. WSSU’s game with UNC Pembroke scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium has been canceled because of several cases of positive COVID-19 tests within the Pembroke team. The Rams will now focus on their Sept. 11 game at Catawba. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssus-football-game-with-unc-pembroke-scheduled-for-saturday-at-bowman-gray-stadium-is-canceled/article

Novant Health has re-opened its COVID-19 testing location at Hanes Mall.

Due to increased demand, the COVID-19 drive-through testing location located in the former Sears Auto Center will operate Monday – Friday, from 7am – 3pm.

While drive-up testing will be available, appointments are required.

Rapid tests are not available. Another source: Test Site Finder

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/2566/novant-health-reopens-covid-19-testing-location-at-hanes-mall.aspx\

Krispy Kreme: Get two FREE donuts by showing your Covid-vaccination card.

The promotion continues through September 5.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-offering-two-free-doughnuts-for-vaccinated-people-promotion-runs-aug-30-through-sept/

The average car depreciation? New cars depreciate faster than used cars, with the value of a new car typically dropping by over 20% after the first year ownership then continuing to depreciate by 10% or so each year after that. *After five years, your car could be worth roughly half of what you initially paid for it.

https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/what-is-depreciation-on-a-car/#.

Headline of the Morning…

‘Last US Military Planes Have Flown out of Kabul’

The U.S. ends its 20-year war in Afghanistan, with the Taliban back in power. Many Afghans remain fearful of further instability and abuses from the terror group.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/august/taliban-guard-says-last-us-planes-have-flown-out-of-kabul

Quote of the Morning

“The possibilities are endless on how fast we can go.”

David Brown, Paralympian and the world’s fastest blind athlete, has been blind since the age of 13 Coming into the Tokyo Games, Brown is the first totally blind athlete to run under 11 seconds in the 100-meter with his classification record of 10.92 seconds.

Paralympic runners train and compete alongside another partner runner or ‘sighted guide’. The two are tethered by a piece of fabric wrapped around their fingers and must run and pump their arms in sync. A 10- or 11-second race doesn’t require much speaking. Maybe a lot of practice! The Paralympics run through September 5.

https://www.npr.org/2021/08/29/1030638626/david-brown-blind-runner-sighted-guide-tokyo-paralympics

https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/schedule

Safe driving reminders…

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine

of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine.

An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/