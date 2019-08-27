Tuesday News, August 27, 2019  

Pumpkin spice is hitting stores and coffee shops earlier than ever. Now, a new survey reveals just how much people love the “PUMPKIN”…

A new survey by OnePoll and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters shows a majority (80%) would sign a petition to have pumpkin spice – year round.

*Large numbers of people would stand in line at the DMV once a month or actually name their child ‘pumpkin spice’ for free pumpkin spice coffee – for life?!?

BTW: Starbucks serving up all things Pumpkin Spice starting today… (Aug 27)

How about the Pumpkin Spice Latte or something new -Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Lower gas prices on the way: According to AAA , we could see a 25 cents a gallon drop before we reach Fall. The main reasons: Supply vs Demand + America’s crude oil inventory is plentiful! https://clark.com/cars/gas-prices-fall

Reminder: Passing a stopped school bus is not just dangerous for students;

it’s also against the law. Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include…

*$500 fine and an additional 4 insurance points.

Be alert: Slow down. Obey the posted speed limit in a school zone

The latest on Tropical Storm Dorian

(11am) A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and eastern Dominican Republic. Dorian has sustained winds of 50 MPH. The National Hurricane Center said that Dorian could strengthen to a ‘minimal hurricane’ by early Wednesday.

BTW: Dorian is the fourth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

At the Box Office: The latest faith-based film from the Kendrick Brothers ‘Overcomer’ “outperformed all expectations with an impressive $8.2 million dollar opening weekend” – landing at #3 in theaters nationwide! Like the Kendricks’ previous films, it was well received by opening weekend audiences, which gave the film an “A+” CinemaScore and a 99% audience score on RottenTomatoes… https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Go Deacs: Season opener for football at home this Friday evening

Wake Forest hosting Utah State at BB&T Field. Kick off at 8pm. https://godeacs.com/

Headline of the Morning

“More screen time leads to fewer imaginary friends for children”

Poll: Too much screen time gives children less opportunity to invent imaginary playmates. Some of the findings: fewer children have imaginary friends now than five years ago. Majority of people questioned said they think ‘screens’ (as in technology) are making children less imaginative

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lewisville is moving (to new location).

*TODAY (Aug. 27), the ReStore in Lewisville is having a special savings day!

The current location on Shallowford Road closes this Wednesday (Aug. 28).

The new ReStore location in Lewisville Shopping Center opens on Sept. 3.

A federal judge said he will issue a ruling later today that will determine whether Missouri’s new law banning abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy will take effect as scheduled on Wednesday. The law would also ban abortions indicting the potential for Down syndrome.

