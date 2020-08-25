Tuesday News, August 25, 2020

13 days until Labor Day

28 days until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

4-months til Christmas Day

The Gulf Coast is bracing for Laura. 8am UPDATE: Laura has strengthened to a hurricane with sustained winds at 75 mph. The National Hurricane Center saying that Laura will likely become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall late Wednesday.

Warnings have been posted between Houston and New Orleans along the Gulf Coast.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/08/25/hurricane-laura-path-hit-gulf-coast-wednesday/5630817002/

Smoke from all those California wildfires can be seen from space?

https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/weather/2020/08/25/smoke-california-wildfires-can-seen-space/5630749002/

Are you suffering with ‘cooking fatigue’?

With more time at home since March, it’s no surprise the 55% of people (in a study) responding that cooking during COVID-19 has left them feeling fatigued.

A new study of 2,000 Americans found, due to restrictions when dining out, that people are eating at home more than ever, averaging nine meals a week. Some saying that they have cooked the same meal 28 times since the start of COVID-19.

While many respondents enjoy cooking, they sometimes wish it was less time-consuming. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/cooking-fatigue-most-americans-pandemic-study-claims

It may be a ‘small world’, but don’t expect normal…

Disney World properties will continue to operate on ‘limited hours’ through the holiday season. It’s still unclear if annual holiday events at the park will go on or be canceled. https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/disney-world-reduced-hours-november

Colleges making (many) changes this Fall…

BTW: Many Wake Forest University students will not have roommates this year.

Normally, about one third of dorm rooms are single-occupancy. This year, two-thirds of them are singles to cut down on density in the residence halls.

First day of classes for students at Wake Forest University is this Wednesday…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-university-students-return-to-campus-and-hope-they-can-stay

Stats: The majority of students at NC A&T will be taking a combination of “hybrid classes” that mix both online and in-person instruction. 38% are online only.

While 5% are taking all of their classes ‘in person’.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/for-n-c-a-t-an-increase-in-online-instruction-comes-with-a-price/

JOB FAIR: Goodwill Industries of NWNC will have a drive-thru job fair

…this Wednesday (AUG 26), from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Lawrence Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem

Goodwill is hiring for its Triad retail stores including Lexington, Winston-Salem, Clemmons and the surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.

Benefits, health care coverage, incentives and more are offered.

Pre-registration is required to attend.

To register, visit https://events.indeed.com/event/47312.

The event is drive-thru only and masks are required. Bring your resume

For more information, call 336-317-4663 or email swhitehead@goodwillnwnc.

Headline of the Morning…

“German university offering $1,900 grants ‘for doing nothing’

Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a speech LIVE from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden. The President as well as Eric and Tiffany will speak.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel. Source: Fox News

There’s nothing better than a freshly glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut.

But what would happen if a doughnut was put through the ‘glazer’ – 25 times?

Apparently, one Krispy Kreme worker decided to find out. Jack Jones posted a video to TikTok that shows an Orignal Glazed doughnut being glazed over and over again.

The video has been viewed over 4.3 million times.

https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/krispy-kreme-worker-runs-dougnut-through-glazer-25-times-creates-monstrousity

After weeks of cleaning and more than 10 hours of feeding coins into a bank’s coin counting machine, the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores knows how much in coins was sitting at the bottom of one of its water fixtures.

“Drumroll please … there was $8,563.71 in pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters,” aquarium director Liz Baird said in a news release.

The aquarium shut down March 17 after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses to quell the spread of the coronavirus. It has not reopened. By early April, the staff was looking for ways to save money — starting with shutting off a 30-foot water fixture known as the Smoky Mountain waterfall.

The water fixture was installed in 2006 and became something of a wishing well over the next 14 years, the staff said. https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/nation-world/national/

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

“Kind words are like honey

–sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.”

Proverbs 16:24