Tuesday News, August 24, 2021

Back-to-School for students in Davie County

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine. An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

Some Good News: Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks TODAY

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/23/business/starbucks-pumpkin-spice-2021/index.html

Expect to pay more for goods and shipping.

More than 18 months into the pandemic, the disruption to global supply chains is getting worse. The vast network of ports, container vessels and trucking companies that move goods around the world is, well a mess. And the cost of shipping is skyrocketing.

That could be troubling news for retailers and holiday shoppers.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/23/business/global-supply-chains-christmas-shipping/index.html

A 30-year-old Durham woman lost her life Monday Afternoon after falling almost 90 feet at Pilot Mountain State Park. The woman was climbing a popular spot known as the “Wall.” Park staff were on site within a few minutes of the call for help. The climber died at the scene. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article253700563.html

Davidson County schools now implementing a mandatory mask policy for the next 4 weeks. The School Board making the decision after a special called meeting on Monday after a spike in Covid cases over the past week. Both Davie and Rockingham County Schools are now require masks. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/davidson-county-schools-board-of-education-meets-covid-19-update/

BTW: Yadkin County Schools will hold an emergency board meeting TODAY at 6pm.

On Monday, the FDA has granted full approval to the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for more vaccine mandates and hopefully encouraging more people to get the shot.

The Paralympics begin in Tokyo today. The athletes will be competing in 22 sports, with badminton and taekwondo making their debut. The Paralympics run through September 5. Catch LIVE coverage of the Games nightly from 9pm to 9am Eastern on NBC-SN and other platforms. Some events can also be viewed on NBC

https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/schedule

https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2020-tokyo-paralympic-games-tv-schedule

FYI: Afghanistan’s flag will be incorporated into the opening ceremony parade even though Afghan athletes have pulled out of the Games because flights from the country were canceled. https://en.as.com/en/2021/08/24/olympic_games/1629767590_321972.html

Cool video. It’s not every day you get to see a waterspout and lightning all at the same time. Brian and Hope Tollini were watching the lightning while at Atlantic Beach and caught a waterspout being ‘lit up by the lightning’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/waterspout-lightning-in-atlantic-beach-caught-on-video

What is ‘guest hosts on Jeopardy!’ for $200?

Mayim Bialik will be the first ‘guest host’ of many on Jeopardy! now that Mike Richards has stepped down. Additional guest hosts will be announced later.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/mayim-bialik-jeopardy-guest-host-1235001622/

NC Cash: Search your name for unclaimed cash and property.

https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search

Winston-Salem Open continues this week (thru Sat, Aug 28)

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/tickets/

Love to make your own salsa?

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market has a contest for you!

The Saucy Salsa contest is open to all non-professional chefs 18 and older.

The “Saucy Salsa” contest happens THIS Saturday morning, Aug 28.

Contestants can enter in the Hot or Mild categories.

The winners of each category will receive $100 in “market bucks” that they can spend at the Farmers Market. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively. The salsas will be judged by local personalities.

Complete contest rules / entry forms at WSfairgrounds.com/saucy-salsa-contest.