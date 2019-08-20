Search
Tuesday News, August 20, 2019  

Tuesday News, August 20, 2019  

Verne Hill Aug 20, 2019  

Today is ‘NATIONAL RADIO DAY’ (AUG 20)

 

Traffic Alert:  Winston-Salem

Cloverdale Avenue, between Hawthorne Road and West First Street, will be closed to traffic TODAY (Aug. 20).   Reason: Tree removal

 

Headline of the Morning

“KEEP YOUR HOUSE NO COOLER THAN 78 DEGREES”

Seriously.  Energy Star, the federal program, suggesting that the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.

85 degrees when you’re at work or away. And 82 degrees while sleeping… Really!?

https://www.wltx.com/amp/article/life/doe-keep-your-house-no-cooler-than-78-degrees/

 

“A major blow to the nation’s largest abortion provider”

Planned Parenthood says it’s pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than stop referring patients for abortions – under a new Trump administration rule.

Planned Parenthood has been in the Title X program for decades and has received almost $60 million from the program each year.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/august/planned-parenthood-loses-60m-court-of-appeals-upholds-trump-admin-effort-to-defund-abortion-giant

 

The Winston-Salem City Council has voted to ‘move forward’ and change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, leaving open for now the question of what the new name will be in 2020.  The vote was technically 5-2 in favor of the change

The fair has been called the Dixie Classic Fair since 1956.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/city-will-drop-dixie-from-winston-salem-fair-name-words/article_46b9cc80-defa-5aad-b739-068c8965e707.html#1

 

Weather Fact: The last time that we’ve gone from July 15 through August 19 with no named storms in the Atlantic was 1982.

 

E-Scooters will return to downtown Winston-Salem in September

A committee reviewed the applications and picked two companies to provide scooters, and one to provide what are called dockless bikes — bicycles that, like the scooters, don’t have to be returned to any specific place. Zagster plans to put out 250 scooters. VeoRide, the second company, plans to put out 350 scooters.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/scooters-return-to-winston-salem-in-september/

 

Appliances and furniture didn’t do it. How about thrift clothing?

J.C. Penney will begin selling used clothing to boost fading sales.  JC Penny is partnering with thredUP, a resale website, and open threadUP shops in 30 stores soon.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/jc-penney-halves-losses-will-begin-selling-used-clothing/ar-AAFQoUp

 

High School Football officially begin this week

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/a-new-season-of-high-school-football-is-almost-here/collection_42fffab7-1c81-5861-b989-ae5038bdb831.html#3

BTW: Danny Harnden (Fox 8 Sports) Week One of Friday Football Frenzy is back! Spotlighting key match-ups starting this Friday morning only on YOUR Family Station, WBFJ.

