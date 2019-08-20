Tuesday News, August 20, 2019  

Today is ‘NATIONAL RADIO DAY’ (AUG 20)

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

Cloverdale Avenue, between Hawthorne Road and West First Street, will be closed to traffic TODAY (Aug. 20). Reason: Tree removal

“KEEP YOUR HOUSE NO COOLER THAN 78 DEGREES”

Seriously. Energy Star, the federal program, suggesting that the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.

85 degrees when you’re at work or away. And 82 degrees while sleeping… Really!?

“A major blow to the nation’s largest abortion provider”

Planned Parenthood says it’s pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than stop referring patients for abortions – under a new Trump administration rule.

Planned Parenthood has been in the Title X program for decades and has received almost $60 million from the program each year.

The Winston-Salem City Council has voted to ‘move forward’ and change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, leaving open for now the question of what the new name will be in 2020. The vote was technically 5-2 in favor of the change

The fair has been called the Dixie Classic Fair since 1956.

Weather Fact: The last time that we’ve gone from July 15 through August 19 with no named storms in the Atlantic was 1982.

E-Scooters will return to downtown Winston-Salem in September

Appliances and furniture didn’t do it. How about thrift clothing?

J.C. Penney will begin selling used clothing to boost fading sales. JC Penny is partnering with thredUP, a resale website, and open threadUP shops in 30 stores soon.

High School Football officially begin this week

