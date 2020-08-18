Tuesday News, August 18, 2020

First day of classes for students at UNC-G…

Big shout-out to the newest Providence Culinary Training class ‘in the kitchen’! If you or someone you know is interested in exploring culinary arts or taking your skills to the next level check out our News Blog. https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/providence-culinary-train…

100 years ago. On August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment giving U.S. women the right to vote. It was the final state needed to achieve a two-thirds majority, ensuring the amendment would become law – though women of color would still face barriers to voting for decades to come.

Public safety employees (including police and firefighters) will get a pay hike. The Winston-Salem City Council also raised the minimum wage for city employees from $13 per hour to $14.31 per hour. Both of the increases take effect January 1, 2021.

New: After a week in the classroom, ALL undergraduate classes at UNC-Chapel Hill will move to ‘remote instruction’ starting Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly on campus.

Most students who have contracted the virus show mild symptoms, the university said.

Election 2020 – As Joe Biden and the Democrats convene virtually this week for the Democratic National Convention, President Trump is hitting the campaign ‘trail’ this week in Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will accept the party’s nomination Thursday in Delaware. The RNC virtual convention is next week.

New Christmas offerings on the way from…

*Country music legend Dolly Parton will release her new Christmas album – the first in three decades – on October 02. The 74-year-old Parton will have some recognizable artists singing along with her including, big band crooner Michael Bublé, late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson, among others.

*Country singer Carrie Underwood will release her first-ever Christmas album, “My Gift” on September 25. Underwood stated that she “loves music, loves singing — that is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I’m so blessed to do,” she said. “And I wanna use that gift, and I wanna give it back to Jesus. That’s kind of why I landed on ‘My Gift’ as an album title.”

Good News: The annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on.

New York City health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over coronavirus concerns. The annual light tribute creates twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.

Are you a ‘morning person’ OR a ‘night owl’?

Numerous studies have found that morning people are… more persistent, self-directed and agreeable. They set higher goals for themselves, plan for the future more and have a better sense of well-being.

Night Owls… night owls tend to perform better on measures of memory, processing speed and cognitive ability. Night-time people are also more open to new experiences and seek them out more. They may be more creative ( not always). And contrary to early to rise…

Bottom line: one study showed that night owls are as healthy and wise as morning types!! SOURCE: BBC article – Amanda Ruggeri

It’s estimated that some 50% of the population isn’t really morning or evening-oriented, but somewhere in the middle.

Check out the News Blog for helpful TIPS to help become an ‘early riser’…

-Eat health! Fueling your brain to better focus.

-Go to bed EARLIER: A good night’s sleep helps to reduce stress, support mental wellbeing and improve heart health.

-Move your alarm clock (Verne’s personal favorite)

Placing your alarm across the room means you have to physically get up to turn it off. “When you’re up, stay up and start your day!

Prayers please – Heat wave ‘out West’…

Record-breaking heat has struck California and other Western states since late last week. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Los Angeles and surrounding area. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 98 and 110 degrees expected. Residents in California are urged to continue to conserve energy through Thursday night.

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/