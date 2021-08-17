Tuesday News, August 17, 2021

Locally heavy rain and flooding likely today.

Prayer Please: Haiti and Afghanistan

Job Fair this Wednesday (AUG 18)

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County hosting a job fair from 9am to noon at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum’s parking lot.

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask…

INFO: Bryant King with Goodwill at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209

Justin Tanks with NCWorks at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

Winston-Salem ‘mask mandate’ goes into effect this Friday (Aug 20) at 5:30pm.

The mandate applies to all public indoor buildings. To help slow the spread of Covid. Earlier mandate has a mask requirement in ALL city government buildings in Winston-Salem, regardless of vaccination status, in keeping with the latest CDC guidance.

UPDATE: Guilford County is delaying enforcement of their mask mandate for 10 days?

Reason: The county attorney should have instructed the county health board to give 10 days’ notice of the health rule before meeting and adopting the rule.

August 16 is the new date.

The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is seeking entrants for its

annual “Saucy Salsa” contest happening Saturday, August 28.

Contestants can enter in the Hot or Mild categories.

The winners of each category will receive $100 in “market bucks” that they can spend at the Farmers Market. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively.

The Saucy Salsa contest is open to all non-professional chefs 18 and older.

All entries must be homemade and only one entry per category is allowed per person. Salsas must be submitted the morning of the contest.

The salsas will be judged by local personalities.

Complete contest rules, judging criteria and the entry form are posted at WSfairgrounds.com/saucy-salsa-contest.

Helpful Links: Covid and vaccines

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best for You?

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

Tuesday is National Thrift Store Day

You never know what you will find at a Thrift Store…

(Canada) A man who bought a painting from a British Columbia thrift store for $96 dollars is likely worth more. A lot more.

Stephen Burgess regularly purchases art and frames from thrift stores to decorate his home. On his recent visit to a local thrift store. a painting in an ornate frame caught his eye.

*Stephen did a Google search for the artist’s signature (Wijmer).

As in Dutch artist Gerritjen Wijmer who was born in 1870.

So, Stephen bought the painting for $96 dollars – intending to reuse the frame. But during a closer examination he was almost convinced that this find COULD be an original.

One of the Dutch artist’s most famous paintings, “Mountain Mist”, was recently sold at auction for $200,000 dollars.

What to Buy in August (to get the best deals)

Air conditioners

Indoor fans

Computers and laptops

School supplies

College dorm furniture

Patio furniture

Grills

Summer clothing and swimwear

What Not to Buy in August

Appliances

Mattresses

Some electronics / gaming consoles

Fall / winter clothing

