Tuesday News, August 15, 2017    

“People need to stop hating, and they need to forgive each other…” (NPR) Mark Heyer, the father of Heather Heyer, the 32 year old who was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of counter protestors at a white nationalist’s rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, spoke against the violence that claimed his daughter’s life – calling on people to answer hate with forgiveness.

“People need to stop hating, and they need to forgive each other. And I include myself in that, in forgiving the guy (that is charged in Heather’s death). You know, I just think of what the Lord said on the cross. Lord forgive him, they don’t know what they’re doing. My daughter was a strong woman that had passionate opinions about the equality of everyone. She wanted to do it peacefully and with a fierceness of heart that comes with her conviction.”

NOTE: Federal authorities have opened a civil rights investigation into the attack, saying “such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred.” The man allegedly behind the wheel, James Alex Fields Jr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run. Sources: NPR / Florida Today https://goo.gl/gUGyUQ

Charlottesville: 8 Bible Messages on How God Sees People

A lot has been said in the aftermath of the racial violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, but the Bible always has the final word. *Find more spiritual food for thought from CBN News at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/SC14At

“And He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth.” (Acts 17:26) And we ALL bleed the same color! Differences are merely skin deep or culturally flavored. All people are relatives.

Prayer Concern: Several volunteers and children associated with Operation Christmas Child recently killed in a tragic bus crash in Madagascar.

A total of 34 people died when their bus – headed for a church service in Madagascar – veered off the road and into a ravine in a single vehicle accident.

Eight of the victims were volunteer teachers with Operation Christmas Child – a program aimed at delivering shoeboxes (as well as the Gospel) to underprivileged children. Another 12 of the victims were children who had recently graduated from the “Greatest Journey discipleship program” through Operation Christmas Child. https://goo.gl/KmrrNX

“Pray for those affected by this tragedy. Please take a moment to also pray for those who will embark on similar journeys in the future.” –Franklin Graham (Samaritan’s Purse)

The Annual Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale starts WED Dates: August 16 – 19 (Wednesday thru Saturday)

Location: WS Fairgrounds ‘Education Building’ off University Parkway

Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less.

Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday (10am – 7pm), Saturday (10am to 6pm)

*Please use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

*Payment options: Cash. Debit cards. Visa or MasterCard. NO personal checks.

*NO refunds or exchanges. All sales are final. https://goo.gl/QwmCg4

The Educator Warehouse opens Thursday

Event: Back–to-School supplies for WS/FC teachers

(Aug. 17-19) Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary. New teachers first day only!

Wanna donate? Call 336-671-1078 or 336- 817-9673.

Details and Donate here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720