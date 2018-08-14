Tuesday News, August 14, 2018

This year’s Hanesbrands Sample warehouse sale starts this Wednesday

The annual sale runs Wednesday thru Saturday (Aug 15-18) in Winston-Salem

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-to-start-aug-in-winston-salem/article_9a9bb4dc-c75f-5161-b1cc-04d03c518aa7.html

Check out 30-plus awesome links from Novant Health for kicking off a healthy new school year. *Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (or our Facebook page)

BTW: Thanks to Dr. Lia Erickson for making a ‘house call’ this morning during your Family Friendly Morning Show. Dr. Lia, with Novant Health, Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston-Salem, assists families in an underserved area of our city.

Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway Bridge

Expect lane closures nightly along Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway (9 pm to 6 am) thru this Friday (August 17) weather permitting. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304

Terror Attack: British police arrested a man after he crashed a car into security barriers injuring two people outside the Houses of Parliament in London earlier this morning. Fox News

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

Original owner: Tom and Gail Wise disagreed about whether a broken-down car should be stored in their family garage for 27 years or sold for junk. Tom insisted they keep it because, he promised, one day he would find the time to fix the vehicle himself. Gail’s skylight blue convertible Ford Mustang, purchased in 1964, has just 68,000 miles. And yes, now worth a small fortune, an estimated $350,000? https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2018/08/14/first-owner-ford-mustang-discovers-car-worth-350-000/983144002/

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen has agreed to enter into a partnership with the Korner’s Folly Foundation to build a Visitor’s Center for Korner’s Folly and the town, officials said Monday. The Visitor’s Center would include exhibition, meeting and programming space, public restrooms, a gift shop and offices, the foundation said in a news release. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/kernersville-may-put-visitor-s-center-at-korner-s-folly/article_ab76707c-801f-52c9-a6c5-8b83b60c2fcb.html

Veterans coffee event this Thursday in Winston-Salem

From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the PDQ Restaurant, in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center. The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free coffee, breakfast, doughnuts and conversation. Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.

The events for vets are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.

For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309

PREPARING YOUR CHURCH FOR A NEW SCHOOL YEAR

Five simple ways to lead your church to engage your local schools.

*SET ASIDE TIME FOR PRAYER

Take time during a Sunday morning worship, either before or right after school begins in your community, to pray for your students, teachers, administrators, bus drivers, janitors, cafeteria staff, and anyone else connected to your local school. Include those who are attending private schools and homeschoolers

*SEND A HANDWRITTEN NOTE

Fight the temptation to voice a concern, but simply tell them you and your church are praying for them.

*ENCOURAGE CHURCH MEMBERS TO VOLUNTEER AT THE SCHOOL

There are certainly more ways to help your church prepare for the new school year., but one simple way to lead our churches to engage the community God has called us to is to care for and pray for our local schools.

https://factsandtrends.net/2018/08/10/preparing-your-church-for-a-new-school-year/

The Wyndham Championship starts this Thursday

Location: Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro

Free Admission available for…

-Members of the military (active duty, reservists and veterans) can receive up to two complimentary tickets each day.

-Children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

-Teachers representing Triad K-12 institutions and one guest can receive free admission Wednesday through Sunday with a current school ID card. Courtesy of the Weaver Foundation and the Bryan Foundation.

-First responders, including law enforcement, fire and emergency medical technicians, can be admitted free with one guest with a current ID card.

PARKING: Cash only at all lots. Details at wyndham championship.com

The 6 Biggest Time Wasters in the Workplace?

https://www.allbusiness.com/6-biggest-time-wasters-workplace-15518-1.html

In back to back surveys conducted by Salary.com about Wasting Time at Work…

Employees identified too many meetings as the biggest waste of time within their workplace. Other interesting responses to the survey…

Inefficient co-workers: 17%

Office politics: 13%

Busy work: 13%

And finally, My Boss: 8%

The most significant reasons given by workers for why they waste time were:

*Not challenged enough,

*felt that there was no incentive to work harder,

*got no satisfaction from what they do, and

*and 23% were just downright bored.

https://www.thebalancecareers.com/ways-to-minimize-employees-wasting-time-at-work-1918621