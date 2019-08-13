Search
Tuesday News, August 13, 2019  

Tuesday News, August 13, 2019  

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ starts TODAY – Saturday (AUG 13 – 17Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd. Daily: 9am til 8pm.  *Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.    Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under! New product drops daily.   Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

 

Every Abortion Clinic in US will receive a DVD copy of the movie ‘Unplanned’, the true transformational story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson and how she left the abortion industry.  According to And Then There Were None, Abby Johnson’s ministry which helped more than 525 abortion workers to leave their jobs, 800 abortion clinics across the country will each receive a copy of the pro-life film.

“Unplanned” is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/every-us-abortion-clinic-in-us-to-receive-dvd-of-unplanned-movie-tuesday

 

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Question: Can you tell me why there is an electric fence (with goats) on the Salem Creek Greenway near Bowman Gray Stadium and Winston-Salem State University?

Answer: The fence is there to keep in around 20 goats which are currently on the Salem Creek portion of the greenway to assist with ‘vegetation’ control (mainly Kudzu) along the section of greenway between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Highway 52.

Johnnie Taylor, operations director for the city of Winston-Salem sharing that “…staff evaluated herbicides and mowing as other possible options to manage the vegetation, but the goats provide the best solution due to environmental concerns. The goats will be on-site for three years, mainly in the spring and summer months.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-why-are-there-goats-on-salem-creek-greenway/article_8eb2410b-27c8-5bde-a43b-3690cc31ccb3.html

 

Research: The average person falls asleep within seven minutes.

But, only 21% of Americans get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep each night.  According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep is as important as diet and exercise.

Fact: ‘Lack of quality sleep’ has been linked to heart disease, depression, even diabetes.

Fact: Getting your beauty sleep can help regulate hormones that control appetite, so you’ll eat fewer calories overall when you snooze for seven to nine hours per night.

Moreover, not sleeping enough makes you more likely to reach for unhealthy foods: Cravings for high-calorie, fatty foods surge by 45% when you’re sleep-deprived.

https://www.sleep.org/articles/fun-facts-about-sleep/

 

Jobs: Amazon plans to fill approximately 1,000 positions in the Triad.

Triad Goodwill is hosting a job fair featuring Amazon on Thursday (Aug 15in Greensboro.  Location: Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville Street…

*Amazon will open a fulfillment center in Kernersville later in 2020.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/amazoncom-will-be-featured-at-an-upcoming-triad-job-fair/28549696

 

Are you ready for PSL?   Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte early this year. According to Business Insider, you can get that Pumpkin Spice Latte from ‘the lady in green’ on August 27.

https://pix11.com/2019/08/12/starbucks-to-bring-back-pumpkin-spice-latte-early-this-year-report-says

 

 

Little House on the Prairie’ turns 45?

Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote Little House on the Prairie. The book inspired the iconic television series that debuted 45 years ago, and is still running today.

*And for the first time, one of the cast members – Wendi Lou Lee who played ‘Baby Grace’ – is writing about the faith behind the TV classic.

Wendy says that ‘the four seasons that (she) spent on Little House on the Prairie playing the role of Baby Grace Ingalls are among God’s greatest blessings.

Wendi is a Jesus follower, a former child actress, and a brain surgery survivor.

In 2015, Wendi was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Her surgery and recovery led to a newfound freedom to be embrace who God created her to be.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/family-values-and-faith-filled-content-why-little-house-on-the-prairie-is-still-a-hit-45-years-after-its-debut

Wendy has turned those ‘Little House’ lessons into a book.

“A Prairie Devotional” is a collection of stories—from Wendy’s life and from the episodes of Little House—the ups and down of life, the joys and sorrows and how every detail of our lives is continually woven together to fit into God’s perfect plan.

Details: https://wendiloulee.com/

BTW: Actress, Author and Motivational speaker, Wendi Lou Lee and her twin sister, Brenda, landed the part of Baby Grace Ingalls in 1978.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
