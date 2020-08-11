Tuesday News, August 11, 2020

Dog Days of Summer end today. Still summer-like weather through the weekend.

Sweet Deal: Krispy Kreme is giving teachers FREE doughnuts this week during “Educator Appreciation week” All teachers have to do is to show their school ID at participating Krispy Kreme locations around the Triad for a free glazed doughnut and coffee through Friday.

Traffic Alert: Davidson / Rowan County line, south of Lexington

All lanes of I-85SB at the Yadkin River Bridge (Exit 82) are still closed

DETOUR at Exit 84 (3 miles to get back onto I-85 SB)

A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks along I-85 in Rowan County early this morning, closing the southbound lanes, Highway Patrol.

Investigation and clean-up continues likely through lunchtime? NC-DOT

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/08/11/troopers-tractor-trailer-strikes-fire-vehicles-along-i-rowan-county/

Wally says, ‘LOOK UP’? The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most popular. Peak viewing: 11pm til 12:30am. 9-10 meteors each hour, barring any clouds, can be seen over the next couple of nights. https://bit.ly/31I8T7a

GOODWILL: Virtual Job Fair this Wednesday (AUG 12) from 10am – noon.

Triad Goodwill will host a ZOOM virtual hiring event with the LIDL (LEE-dull) supermarket chain this Wednesday morning. LIDL is hiring operations and logistics workers, with starting pay $15.50 per hour. No experience is required.

Attendees should dress for success, test their equipment and find a quiet area to conduct their online interviews. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/lidlevent/

NCWorks: Drive-Thru Career Fair this Wednesday (AUG 12)

The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Area Wide Protective on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

Area Wide Protective delivers traffic management services in support of infrastructure projects, construction, and utility work to improve roadways and communities across the country. Attendees must wear face masks and practice social distancing.

https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/jobbanks/joblist.aspx

Election Day 2020 is 12 weeks or 84 days away (November 3, 2020)

FAQs: Voting by Mail / Absentee Voting in North Carolina in 2020

Any registered voter in North Carolina may vote an absentee ballot by mail.

*By September 1, an online absentee ballot request portal will be available on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.NCSBE.gov

After completing the request form, you may return it to your county board of elections by fax, email, mail, or in person.

When can I request my ballot for the November 3, 2020 election?

*Beginning September 4, 2020, ballots will be mailed by county boards of elections to voters who have returned a request form. North Carolina voters must request a ballot using the State Absentee Ballot Request Form.

DETAILS: https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Outreach/Absentee/FAQs_Absentee_Voting_2020_FINAL.pdf

NC State Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html

The Wyndham Championship begins this week. Golf, no fans in Greensboro.

*A nine-hole exhibition match will benefit First Tee of the Triad on Wednesday before the start of this week’s Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

Sedgefield Country Club is closed to the public all week.

Live coverage of the Wyndham in Greensboro this weekend on CBS…

https://journalnow.com/townnews/sport/first-tee-of-the-triad-to-benefit-from-nine-hole-exhibition-at-wyndham-championship/

The Big Ten is reportedly set to announce that it’s postponing football in the fall, and the Pac-12 is expected to follow suit. –ESPN

POSTPONED: Elon University Athletics has ‘postponed’ fall sports for 2020, with hopes of resuming sports in the spring. -Elon

A contentious trademark-infringement lawsuit involving Truliant Federal Credit Union and Truist Financial Corp. has been closed, according to a U.S. District Court filing. The lawsuit was closed Aug. 6, the day after Truliant and Truist both agreed to dismiss their claims.

https://journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-truliant-truist-trademark-lawsuit-is-closed

Russia has become (supposedly) the first country to clear a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/russia-clears-virus-vaccine-despite-scientific-skepticism-over-safety/

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is recruiting participants for its portion of a high-profile national clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/want-to-take-part-in-clinical-trial-of-a-potential-covid-19-vaccine-wake-forest/

New leadership at Liberty U? Jerry Prevo has been chosen as interim president to lead Liberty University days after Jerry Falwell Jr. began an indefinite leave of absence.

Prevo has served as chairman of the school’s board of trustees since 2003.

https://journalnow.com/news/state/liberty-university-names-acting-leader-with-falwell-on-leave/

Healthy Adults wanted for a national COVID-19 vaccine study…

Wake Forest Baptist Health , in partnership with Javara (jah -VARR- ah) , is recruiting healthy adults (18 and older) for a Phase 3 clinical research study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Sponsored by Moderna.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is one of 89 research sites across the country participating in the COVE Study. Check out the News Blog if interested.

Call 336-713-7888 or email covid19vaccinestudy@wakehealth.edu

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/