Tuesday News, August 10, 2021   

RECALL: Baby formula recall. The recall is for certain infant formula products sold under brand names including HiPP, Holle, Bioland and Kendamil. The FDA says the formula contains insufficient amounts of iron and also fails to meet other FDA requirements.

*The affected formula was purchased online through the LittleBundle website.

Target has announced that it will begin paying the college tuition and textbook expenses for its US-based part-time and full-time employees. Target employees will be able to choose from 250 programs at over 40 schools and universities across the country. Last week, Walmart announcing that it will pay for full college tuition and book costs at some schools for its US workers.

CDC: Americans, do not travel to Israel. The region is battling a resurgence of coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15. The FDA is expected to give ‘full approval’ to the Pfizer Covid-vaccine by the end-of-August. https://www.wxii12.com/article/pentagon-to-require-all-troops-get-covid-19-vaccine/37260545

NEW: The Town Council of Boone is bringing back its mask mandate.

The emergency order requiring masks and social distancing for anyone in a public indoor setting – vaccinated or unvaccinated. BTW: Appalachian State University will require students and staff to wear masks indoors on campus.

Update: The state of North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The offer runs through the end of August.

*If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, you will get a $25 card.

The town of Sparta observing the one year anniversary of that powerful earthquake on Monday. The 5.1 magnitude quake occurred shortly after 8am on Sunday, August 9, 2020. It was the strongest earthquake to hit the area in more than 100 years, causing $15 million in damages.

Many homes are still undergoing repairs or had to be rebuilt entirely.

Hundreds of aftershocks have been felt and recorded in the year since the quake. www.wxii12.com/article/sparta-august9-earthquake-one-year-later/37258041

The Orlando-based Christian theme park called “The Holy Land Experience” has come to an end. The park, known for making the Bible come to life, was millions of dollars in debt when TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) purchased it in 2007.

The property has been sold to AdventHealth for a reported $32 million dollars and will be turned into a health care facility. BTW: AdventHealth, was founded by the Seventh-day Adventist Church “to extend the healing ministry of Christ.”

Inflammation is triggered in your body when your immune system comes across a foreign substance, and antioxidants are powerful in reducing its effects.

*One of the top beverages for reducing inflammation is tart cherry juice made from Montmorency (pronounced Mont·​mo·​ren·​cy) cherries. These ‘sour’ cherries contain a powerful antioxidant – anthocyanins (an-thuh-seye-uhns).

Tart cherries and its juice have also been shown to help reduce pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and other joint pain disorders.

*Just remember, tart cherry juice to help fight inflammation!

BTW: Backpacks and lunch boxes (and lots of hand sanitizer) are back in season!

NASA is Looking for (paid) volunteers to live on a fake Martian surface for 12 months (one year). The fake 3D-printed Martian habitat will take place inside the Johnson Space Center in Texas. The paid volunteers will carry out spacewalks and research using Virtual Reality technology.

*Applicants must be aged between 30-35 and in good physical health.

The space agency plans to eventually set up a station on the moon and send people to Mars, as part of its Artemis program.

