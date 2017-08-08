Tuesday News, August 08, 2017   

Safe Driving Tip: Head lights ON, if your windshield wipers are ON. It’s smart and it’s the Law. http://www.procarseatsafety.com/driving-wet-rainy-roads.html

Plans to build a segment of the Northern Beltway in Forsyth County between Reynolda Road and Hwy 52 have been given the green light by the state Board of Transportation. The northern beltway will be a 34-mile freeway that loops around the northern side of Winston-Salem. On the southeast side of the city it will connect to Interstate 74/U.S. 311 and be designated as I-74 from there to U.S. 52 on the north side of the city. https://goo.gl/vgwnkW

Job well done: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is ranked nationally in six adult specialties on the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list for 2017-18, released today. Wake Forest Baptist tied for the No. 2 hospital ranking in North Carolina with UNC Hospitals. Duke University Hospital was nationally ranked in 13 categories, unchanged from the previous ranking, and selected as the No. 17 hospital in the U.S. https://goo.gl/tTHZWU

Keeping teachers well-stocked: The Educator Warehouse is preparing to assist for teachers with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with much needed school supplies.

Back–to-School supplies available the week of Aug. 17-19

Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary

(New teachers only the first day)

If you want to donate, call Educator Warehouse manager Kendra Hoyle at 336-671-1078 or 336- 817-9673. There also will be a Fill the Bus event at Diggs-Latham Elementary at 986 Hutton St. from Aug. 17-19.

Details and Donate here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720

Reminder: State law requires all kindergartners to be up to date on their pertussis vaccination before the beginning of the school year. A booster dose of Tdap is also required for students who have not previously received Tdap and who are entering 7th grade or by age 12, whichever comes first.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

NEW: Clinics 1 & 2 at the health department will have walk-in hours EVERY Wednesday. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(Closed for Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Are you the next “American Idol”?

The vocal reality re-boot will hold a public audition in downtown Asheville on August 27. Auditions at North Carolina’s only Idol stop are open to anyone between the ages of 15 and 28. Contestants must be legal U.S. residents and not already signed to a label. https://goo.gl/CsP9B5

Short mountain road trip to catch the ‘total eclipse’?

Nine counties in western North Carolina – Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Swain, and Transylvania – are in the ‘total’ eclipse path (when the moon fully covers the sun) on Monday, August 21, 2017.

https://www.ourstate.com/rare-total-solar-eclipse-visible-in-western-north-carolina-on-august-21/

2017 Solar Eclipse – Safe Viewing Tips

The American Optometric Association, in partnership with the American Astronomical Society, is providing detailed information so that you can safely view the eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017.

**A free information sheet can be downloaded at the News Blog…

http://www.aoa.org/news/inside-optometry/solar-eclipse-local-ods-outreach?sso=y

Do you have what it takes? NASA has a job opening for someone to defend Earth from space aliens. Oh, did we mention the job pays a 6-figure salary (between $120,000 and $160,000) plus benefits? The mission of the “planetary protection officer” – to help defend Earth from alien contamination, and help Earth avoid contaminating alien worlds it’s trying to explore.

Qualifications: The candidate must have at least one year of experience as a top-level civilian government employee, plus have “advanced knowledge” of planetary protection. Plus, an advanced degree in physical science, engineering, or mathematics should be on your résumé. NASA is accepting applications at USAJobs.gov through August 14. https://goo.gl/cbzyMV