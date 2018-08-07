Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, August 07, 2018

Tuesday News, August 07, 2018

Verne HillAug 07, 2018Comments Off on Tuesday News, August 07, 2018

Like

Dog Days of Summer’ continue through Saturday (Aug 11)

52 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair

 

Your WBFJ / National Weather Service Forecast…

Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon…High 90

 

Beauty from Ashes: Bethel Church is ministering to those in need while dealing with their own troubles. The Carr fire in Redding, California has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and displaced tens of thousands of people. Bethel Church has partnered with the Salvation Army to host a distribution center. To provide food, clothing and household items to those who’ve lost everything — that includes at least 25 of Bethel’s staff.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/beauty-from-ashes-25-bethel-church-staff-lose-everything-but-hope-rising-after-carr-fire-in-redding

 

MoviePass subscribers …more changes are coming.

The movie-ticket subscription service will allow users to see only three movies a month starting August 15. Customers who see more than three movies in a month will get discounts of $2 to $5 a ticket if they book through the MoviePass app, the company says.

While the new change is sure to anger some users, only 15% of MoviePass subscribers see more than three movies a month.

https://www.businessinsider.com/moviepass-caps-amount-movies-at-3-per-month-rolls-back-changes-2018-8

 

Americans are addicted to their mobile devices?

Likely NOT breaking news, still a new British study finding that on average, people check their smart phones once every 12 minutes.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/people-check-their-phones-every-12-minutes-phone-companies-that-got-us-addicted-introduce-new-ways-to-help-us-disconnect

 

13 North Carolina football players will miss games during the 2018 season because of NCAA  violations including the sale of team-issued shoes…  CNN

 

Krispy Kreme is offering the Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut.

The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese’s Pieces… for a limited time!

https://www.southernliving.com/news/krispy-kreme-flavors-reeses-outrageous-doughnuts

 

National Night Out provides a way for neighborhoods to bring the community together along with local law enforcement in a fun, safe environment.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/national-night-out-list-where-to-connect-with-your-neighbors-and-officers/83-577154501

National Night Out events are happening in several cities across the Piedmont Triad.  Join WBFJ in Archdale from 5 til 8pm…  Details at wbfj.fm

 

 

 

 

Traffic + Weather

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem
Business 40 (both directions) at the Peters Creek Parkway bridge

Lanes Closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am…weather permitting.  https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Beauty from Ashes: 25 Bethel Church staff members displaced, lost homes from California Wildfire

Verne HillAug 06, 2018

30 “Must Haves” for Surviving College

Verne HillAug 06, 2018

Mrs. Garrett actress from “The Facts of Life” remembered

Verne HillAug 06, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Aug 14 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jul 15 – Aug 11 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 8 For more info: (336) 996.7573 http://www.registration.upward.org/upw66299  
Aug
1
Wed
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Dixie Classic Fair! Enter on-line or download an entry form at http://www.wbfj.fm Contest entry deadline: September 1, 2018 New for 2018:[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes