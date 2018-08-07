Tuesday News, August 07, 2018

Dog Days of Summer’ continue through Saturday (Aug 11)

52 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair

Your WBFJ / National Weather Service Forecast…

Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon…High 90

Beauty from Ashes: Bethel Church is ministering to those in need while dealing with their own troubles. The Carr fire in Redding, California has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and displaced tens of thousands of people. Bethel Church has partnered with the Salvation Army to host a distribution center. To provide food, clothing and household items to those who’ve lost everything — that includes at least 25 of Bethel’s staff.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/beauty-from-ashes-25-bethel-church-staff-lose-everything-but-hope-rising-after-carr-fire-in-redding

MoviePass subscribers …more changes are coming.

The movie-ticket subscription service will allow users to see only three movies a month starting August 15. Customers who see more than three movies in a month will get discounts of $2 to $5 a ticket if they book through the MoviePass app, the company says.

While the new change is sure to anger some users, only 15% of MoviePass subscribers see more than three movies a month.

https://www.businessinsider.com/moviepass-caps-amount-movies-at-3-per-month-rolls-back-changes-2018-8

Americans are addicted to their mobile devices?

Likely NOT breaking news, still a new British study finding that on average, people check their smart phones once every 12 minutes.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/people-check-their-phones-every-12-minutes-phone-companies-that-got-us-addicted-introduce-new-ways-to-help-us-disconnect

13 North Carolina football players will miss games during the 2018 season because of NCAA violations including the sale of team-issued shoes… CNN

Krispy Kreme is offering the Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut.

The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese’s Pieces… for a limited time!

https://www.southernliving.com/news/krispy-kreme-flavors-reeses-outrageous-doughnuts

National Night Out provides a way for neighborhoods to bring the community together along with local law enforcement in a fun, safe environment.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/national-night-out-list-where-to-connect-with-your-neighbors-and-officers/83-577154501

National Night Out events are happening in several cities across the Piedmont Triad. Join WBFJ in Archdale from 5 til 8pm… Details at wbfj.fm

Traffic + Weather

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 (both directions) at the Peters Creek Parkway bridge

Lanes Closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am…weather permitting. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304