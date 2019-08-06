Tuesday News, August 06, 2019  

Great forecast for ‘National Night Out’ events across the Triad

In Jesus’ name: Teams of crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham ‘Rapid Response Team’ are on the ground in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following a pair of mass shootings over the weekend. Trained chaplains are working alongside government officials, churches, first responders and the community at large to provide emotional and spiritual care.

Jack Munday, international director of the RRT saying that…

“In this time of shock, anger, brokenness and incredible loss, we can’t imagine the pain and suffering people are feeling from these senseless acts of evil. Yet, we know God hasn’t forgotten them, and seeks to heal the brokenhearted and bring comfort to those who grieve.” INFO: www.billygraham.org/rrt Updates at facebook.com/RRTChaplains

https://billygraham.org/press-release/billy-graham-rapid-response-team-chaplains-respond-to-mass-shootings/

Over 40 individuals were rescued from dangerous Rip Currents at Wrightsville Beach over the weekend. Red flag warnings were posted all day Sunday. Swimmers were discouraged from getting in the ocean. https://www.wfdd.org/story/over-40-rescued-rip-currents-wrightsville-beach

Box Tops for Education is going (all) digital?

For years, families have helped their schools by clipping the Box Tops for Education off of products like cereal boxes and sent them to their school. Now, the program has a new smartphone app, simply called “Box Tops for Education,” that allows users to scan their receipts whenever they buy participating products at any store. With each valid receipt scanned, the program donates 10 cents to the school of your choice.

BTW: The Box Tops for Education app is available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store https://myfox8.com/2019/08/06/box-tops-for-education-launches-scanner-app-plans-to-phase-out-traditional-box-tops/

Several organizations in Davidson County are teaming up to better serve those dealing with homelessness. The refocus is to have several non-profits including Crisis Ministry and the Salvation Army along with community colleges and government agencies unify within a centralized ‘hub’. A new ‘hub’ building has been proposed on land the Salvation Army of Davidson County owns on West Ninth Avenue in Lexington.

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/05/davidson-county-trying-to-solve-problem-of-homelessness-with-community-driven-solutions/

The Stock Market hitting its lowest mark of the year on Monday. The Dow fell more than 700 points as the US trade war with China wages on. CNN

Looking for the NEXT American Idol.

ABC-45 is hosting local auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.

*Kurt with WBFJ will be one of the judges. Details on the WBFJ News Blog…

https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

National Anthem Contest with the Carolina Thunderbirds!

Try-outs happen this Saturday (Aug 10) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Auditions will be held at Jackson’s Music, Stratford Rd. in WS.

*All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition. Sign up online to audition at www.carolinathunderbirds.com

THIS is the ‘dirtiest’ item in your purse (or wallet)?

According to a new study, our credit and debit cards are the most bacteria-covered things in our purses or wallets, even more so than the dollar bills or coins.

Credit cards in our pocket are even filthier than a public door handle and a NYC subway pole (yuck). How to clean your credit cards

*Swipe them with an antiseptic wipe after every few uses to prevent bacteria from building up. Or, according to Life Hacker, you can use a damp towel on each card before rubbing the magnetic strip with a rubber eraser to remove grime.

*Another option is to place your cards in a UV light sanitizer (the same ones that are popularly used to clean phones). They can reportedly remove up to 99.9% of potentially harmful bacteria that’s lurking on your cards. Pass the hand sanitizer!

https://www.reviewed.com/lifestyle/features/the-dirtiest-thing-in-your-purse-and-how-to-clean-it?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab

Don’t get scammed planning for that vacation.

One young family from Michigan almost lost $300 dollars when they tried to re-book a flight to Japan on what looked like a Delta website. It was a ‘fake’ site.

Here’s how to avoid this summer travel scam

*Consumers are advised to take their time. Read a large amount of any fine print.

*Pay with a credit card instead of a debit card when possible, as credit cards offer consumers more protections.

*Stay far away from any agent or travel site that demands you pay for any service or travel expenses with gift cards.

*BTW: Delta says the only way to ensure you’re doing business with the airline is to go to www.delta.com or call 800-221-1212.

Or download and use the Fly Delta mobile app.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/08/05/fake-travel-sites-scam-consumers/1923184001/

A Nation in Mourning…

“There’s never been a better time to preach the gospel than right now”

Several prominent pastors reflecting on this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio – confirming that such acts of ‘evil’ are clearly the result of a spiritual crisis in our world. Our nation.

Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, said there are two issues. First, there is evil in the world and man is basically sinful.

Second, Jesus makes it clear that Satan is the one who “comes to steal, kill and destroy.

Also, (some) people even politicians want to minimize prayer.

“The most important thing we can do for people right now is to pray,” stressed

Dr. Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.

“Pray that God will comfort them. Pray for our community. Pray for churches. Pray for spiritual awakening. Pray for revival. Because, if this is a war against evil against Satan himself, then God has promised us a victory. And that victory is in Christ alone.”

Read more at wbfj.fm and on Facebook

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/august/prayer-is-not-a-worthless-response-what-greg-laurie-jack-graham-and-franklin-graham-say-about-the-shootings