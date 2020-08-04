Tuesday News, August 04, 2020

Eye on the Storm as Isaias heads north to New England

Isaias (E- zah – E – us), now a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina as a Category One hurricane around 11pm last night near Ocean Isle. Tuesday will be spent by many down East assessing storm damage. Thousands without power this morning. *Several homes were destroyed after a tornado touched down in Bertie County overnight. The Atlantic coast has seen worse, but Isaias could stay at or near tropical storm strength all the way to New England.

*Ocean Isle Beach is located in Brunswick County, north of Sunset beach

No ‘maple-flavoring’ but still yummy!

International Delights – the coffee creamer people – has unveiled its brand-new

Elf (The Movie) inspired creamers including Peppermint Mocha, Frosted Sugar Cookie, and (something new) Caramel Waffle Cookie. In most stores now…

If you are wondering: 143 days til Christmas

Fall only 49 days away Autumn begins on September 22.

NOTE: 17 oz bottles of Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer – distributed locally – is being recalled because it contains methanol. This is one of over 100 sanitizers being recalled by the FDA. This particular hand sanitizer was recently distributed by Forsyth County under a COVID-19 relief effort. Local businesses that took part in the relief program are getting emails not to use the hand sanitizer. Details on the News Blog…

RECALLS: More information regarding hand sanitizer containing Methanol,

NOW HIRING: Goodwill has immediate openings at all stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions. Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” thru this Friday, August 7 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside,

where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

UPDATE: Because of the governor’s COVID-19 mandates, the 2020 Thrive! Homeschool Conference planned in downtown Winston-Salem has been cancelled.

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina?

Wake Forest Law’s Pro Bono Project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough. www.wfu.law/ask Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Want to renew your wedding vows?

The Winston-Salem Dash as the ultimate stadium plan.

The Winston-Salem Dash is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments – at home plate – this Saturday (August 8).

The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu featuring hot dogs, fries and a drink,

OR a dinner menu with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink.

The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team’s vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained!

The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest (up to 8 guests)

Couples can register for five different time slots (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8).

Interested: Contact ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.

