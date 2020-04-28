Tuesday News, April 28, 2020

As mentioned on the WBFJ Morning Show this morning (8-9am)

Topic: Questions to ponder BEFORE the church doors re-open.

Blogger Ken Braddy (Director of Sunday School with LifeWay Christian Resources) originally had 20 questions to ponder just a week ago. Now that list grows daily as churches around the nation and here in the Triad will soon re-open their doors. To groups of 10, 50 eventually 100 people?

Ken reminds us that, our “goal is to reopen the church “decently and in order.” We must think about how to safeguard the lives of our most vulnerable members. And that every church will come to different conclusions about how many of these questions they should address” including but not limited to…

What if your worship gathering is initially limited to no more than 100 people?

What adjustments will you make to communion? Baptism?

Shaking hands and hugs a thing of the past in the ‘social distancing world’?

Passing the plate: Either the elements or the offering?

Entering and exiting the building…

Children’s Church?

Cleaning and sanitizing your facilities (before, during and after each service)

What will we do with VBS (while keeping volunteers and kids safe)?

https://kenbraddy.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/48-questions-to-ask-prior-to-reopening-your-church-3.pdf

Ken Braddy, Jr is Director of Sunday School for LifeWay Christian Resources

* Ken is also an author, conference leader and blogger and education pastor 20+ years.

* Ken is currently on staff at Fair Haven Baptist Church in Shelbyville, Tenn.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street and around the world as governments prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Monday at the start of a week that’s packed with market-moving events. Several major central banks are meeting, including the Bank of Japan, which announced its latest stimulus measures to prop up markets.

A popular High Point restaurant is the latest victim of the COVID crisis.

Carter Brothers barbecue on Samet Drive will not reopen. The restaurant manager told employees on Monday. BTW: Carter Brothers first opened its doors in 1997. Fox 8

The coronavirus pandemic halted Ohio’s March 17 primary a month after early voting had started and thousands of votes were cast. The primary was extended to TODAY (April 28), with virtually all voters required to mail in their ballots.

Experts suggest that more of us will likely be voting by mail in November.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/04/28/ohio-all-mail-primary-mcgahn-case-5-things-know-tuesday/3031142001/

Traffic Alert: Re-paving along Salem Parkway (Bus 40) continues…

Crews are putting down the final layer of asphalt over several weeks to avoid road closures. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-parkway-final-paving-starts-this-week/

Plugged In from Focus on the Family: When will theaters reopen?

Think summer. Regarding when multiplexes might conceivably reopen, some theaters chains are targeting June, while others think July is more realistic.

(Example: Disney seems to be betting on the latter probability, with Mulan being the first of the postponed Mouse House flicks to potentially open on July 24).

What about seating? The biggest difference may likely be where we sit in relationship to each other.

“The configuration being contemplated by AMC and other chains, sources said, begins with the chessboard seating chart, with customers only sitting “every other one” squares. So,there’s nobody next to you, nobody in front of you, and the nearest person is off to an angle behind you and in front of you. That’ll keep you at a fairly safe distance, if someone coughs or sneezes.” according to Deadline.com.

https://pluggedin.focusonthefamily.com/culture-clips-when-theaters-reopen/

Resting on the Psalms: Police in Monroe, Louisiana, have arrested a man after he allegedly drove by the “Duck Dynasty” family estate and began shooting last Friday afternoon. Willie Robertson said several members of his family, including daughter Sadie Robertson have been staying at his (and his wife Korie’s) home during the pandemic. And “everyone at the home had just been outside about five minutes before the shooting…” Praise. Everyone is safe…

Sadie Robertson posted on Instagram that she and her family have been “resting on the promises of Psalm 91”…

Those who live in the shelter of the Most High

will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

This I declare about the Lord:

He alone is my refuge, my place of safety;

he is my God, and I trust him.

For he will rescue you from every trap

and protect you from deadly disease.

He will cover you with his feathers.

He will shelter you with his wings.

His faithful promises are your armor and protection.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/april/duck-dynasty-star-willie-robertson-escapes-gunfire-we-have-been-resting-on-psalm-91

NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Check ahead: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

April 20 UPDATE: This PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.

