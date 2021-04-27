Search
Tuesday News, April 27, 2021

Verne HillApr 27, 2021Comments Off on Tuesday News, April 27, 2021

That ‘Pink” moon will continue to brighten up our nights this week.

 

72% of adults live within 20 miles from where they grew up. What about you?   According to a survey by North American Moving Services, two of the main reasons we stay close to our hometowns – family and cost of living.   *Actually, being near family and loved ones is consistently found to be a motivator for those who either relocate or stay.  https://www.northamerican.com/infographics/where-they-grew-up

‘Use wisdom and understanding to establish your home…’

  Proverbs 24:3 Contemporary English Version

 

Sliver Alert has been issued for 86-year old William Elliott last seen in Lexington driving a Gold Mazda. Officials said he could possibly be in the Tyro area.

Anyone with information, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105.

https://www2.ncdps.gov/Index2.cfm?a=000003,000014,000081,001683&mpa=5588

 

North Carolina will gain ‘one seat’ in the U.S. House of Representatives based on the 2020 Census.  The state’s congressional delegation will increase from 13 to 14.

North Carolina will now be worth 16 electoral votes.

Five states gained ONE seat (NC, Florida, Colorado. Oregon and Montana).

Seven states lost one seat each including New York and California.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/nc-gains-14th-u-s-representative-from-2020-census/article_52c25ee4-a6c3-11eb-afd5-330a712fa9f9.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

 

Crossnore School & Children’s Home has offered to sell 17 acres of land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for $2 million dollars.

The school system is looking for a ‘location option’ for the new Brunson Elementary.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/a-new-site-for-brunson-elementary-crossnore-offers-to-sell-land-to-winston-salem-forsyth/article_

 

What age should you be debt free?  ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary suggesting that the ideal age to be debtfree is 45.  “That’s the age (mid-40s) that you enter the last half of your career and should therefore ramp up your retirement savings in order to ensure a comfortable life in your elderly years”.  So, how are we doing…?

https://www.cnbc.com/select/what-age-to-be-debt-free/

BTW: The average American has $90,460 in debt, this includes all types of consumer debt products, from credit cards to personal loans, mortgages and student debt. https://www.cnbc.com/select/average-american-debt-by-age/

 

Davie County High School will hold a ‘student’ Covid-19 vaccination clinic this Wednesday morning at the school’s parking lot. Students (age 16 and up) can get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The second shot will be issued on May 19.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/davie-high-offering-covid-19-shots-for-students-on-campus-in-mocksville/article_58478686

VERIFY: Can 16- and 17-year-olds in NC receive the COVID-19 vaccine without a parent or guardian’s permission? Yes. North Carolina state law allows teenagers ‘consent to medical services for the treatment and prevention of communicable diseases’. COVID-19 is considered a communicable disease by North Carolina.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/verify/north-carolina-teenagers-covid-vaccine-parents-permission/275-31b0ebb6-85fa-4c46-b56e-81d839e3799a

Check out the News Blog for *Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites near you.

https://www.nc.gov/covid19

*To limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated, experts recommend wearing masks while indoors, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

 

 

 

