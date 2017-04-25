Tuesday News, APRIL 25, 2017

NWS: Flood Warning through Wednesday for parts of Davidson and Davie

Traffic Alert: Please drive carefully today!

NC-DOT reporting several road closures due to downed trees.

Flooding is still possible in low lying areas over the next 24 hours.

Traffic Alert: Detour in Davidson County https://goo.gl/BSS8Tk

Hampton Road is closed at the Muddy Creek Bridge due to flooding.

Panera is hiring: The sandwich chain is expected to add more than 10,000 new in-cafe and delivery driver jobs by the end of 2017. https://goo.gl/YnPNxC

Breaking this morning: Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from ‘racing’ at the end of the NASCAR season. Junior (who turns 43 in October) has raced for 18 seasons and is a two-time Daytona 500 champion. https://goo.gl/5oJqik

International Treasure? A unique copy of the US Declaration of Independence has been discovered in an unexpected place – England?

The copy, similar to the one at the National Archives in DC, has been locked away in a local records office in southeastern England since the 1950s.

The document called the “Sussex Declaration” is 24-inches-by-30 inches — the same size as the one housed at the National Archives. Also like the one at the archives, it is written by hand on parchment — the only two of their kind known to exist.

**But there are also key differences. The names are not in the same order. For instance, John Hancock isn’t listed first (or written BIG) and the signatories aren’t grouped by state. Experts are excited about the ‘find’, but are unclear how the document got to Britain. ABC News https://goo.gl/KHafic

