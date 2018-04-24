Tuesday News – April 24, 2018

Additional Early Voting sites are open this week for the May 8th Primary… You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period. Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

TRAFFIC UPDATES…

(NEW) Overnight lane closures on Business 40 have been postponed due to rain. Business 40 at the old 4th street bridge. Contractors are hoping to do the work later this week. The state Department of Transportation will let us know when the work will take place.

Hampton Road re-opening is being delayed due to the stormy spring weather? The closed section, near the Idols Road intersection, was scheduled to open in April, but completion has been pushed back to May 14.

The work is part of the Idols Road extension.

Harley-Davidson needs summer interns. Eight students, college juniors and seniors at least 18 years old, will be chosen for the 12-week, paid summer internships. The interns, which Harley hopes to select by mid-May, will be given bikes and taught to ride. Then, throughout the summer, they will attend motorcycle events across the country, and maybe overseas, documenting everything through social media. The program is open to any student looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/04/20/harley-davidson-seeks-interns-ride-motorcycles-summer/535889002/

North Carolina has climbed to 39th in the nation when it comes to average teacher pay, jumping over $50,000 for the first time. The National Education Association estimates that the average salary for a U.S. teacher is just over $60,000 ($60,483).

Good News: When adjusted for cost of living, the state’s teacher pay ranking rises to 29th in the nation (according to the conservative John Locke Foundation). http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/report-puts-nc-at-th-for-teacher-pay/article_123ac818-f541-5fd3-8ef2-cd063b1e24c2.html

Former President George H.W. Bush remains in ICU “but responding to treatments” after being hospitalized in Houston with a blood infection on Sunday. Bush Sr (age 93) was admitted just a day after attending his wife’s funeral service in Houston.

Margaret Spellings, President of the UNC system, will be the keynote speaker at Forsyth Technical Community College’s commencement set for Thursday, May 10 (5pm) at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Approximately 1,633 Forsyth Tech students will earn associate degrees, certificates and diplomas, the college said in a news release. The commencement ceremony is open to the public. No fee for parking at the coliseum for the event. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/spellings-to-speak-at-forsyth-tech-commencement/article_d4a03ff1-291b-5fe7-a630-9487ad36c040.html

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have officially been announced.

13 Christian artists or groups have been nominated in six different categories.

BTW: Top Christian Artist nominees include…

Elevation Worship, Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Worship, MercyMe and Zach Williams

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/april/more-than-a-dozen-christian-artists-nominated-for-2018-billboard-music-awards

A California (Assembly Bill 2943) bill seeking to ‘ban’ Christian books and resources which address issues of homosexuality and gender identity could pass in the California Senate as soon as late May, sources told CBN News. So, if a pastor or a church or a para-church ministry holds a conference or an event or sells a book or video about overcoming same-sex desires or gender confusion, that could indeed be banned. Both Alliance Defending Freedom and Liberty Counsel have spoken out on AB 2943, and are likely to mount federal lawsuits if and when it passes. SaveCalifornia.com www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us

GQ magazine have placed THIS book on a list of classic books not worth reading? The Holy Bible is the best-selling book of all time, however, the editors at GQ disagree.

In an article titled “21 Books You Don’t Have to Read and 21 You Should Read Instead” the editors of GQ say, “The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it.” Ouch…

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/april/gq-rejects-the-bible-as-lsquo-foolish-rsquo-tells-people-not-to-read-it-ndash-franklin-graham-points-them-to-jesus?cpid=EU_CBNNEWS

Toronto police say 10 were killed, and 15 injured after a van struck pedestrians along a crowded sidewalk in Toronto on Monday. The driver was arrested…

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2018/april/canada-police-van-hits-at-least-8-people-in-toronto

Officials at Wells Fargo are expected to face tough questions at its annual shareholders meeting Tuesday following news that the banking giant must pay a record $1 billion fine to settle mortgage and auto loan violations. www.usatoday.com/story/news

Former NC Lt. Governor Pat Taylor passed away on Sunday at his home in Wadesboro. Taylor had been in declining health and under hospice care. Taylor was 94. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/former-north-carolina-lt-gov-pat-taylor-jr-dies-at/article_487f1db9-79fe-52bd-989c-0bdfba67fc8b.html

No royalties for you? A federal appeals court decided unanimously Monday that animals may not sue for copyright protection. The ruling came in the case of a monkey that took selfies with a wildlife photographer’s camera. The photographer later published the photos. PETA (that animal rights group) sued, charging the monkey owned the copyright because it took the pictures. The High Court saying that “this monkey — and all animals, since they are not human – lacks statutory standing under the Copyright Act.” http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-monkey-selfie-9th-circuit-20180423-story.html