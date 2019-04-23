Tuesday News, April 23, 2019  

Empty Bowls benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC. Attend once or twice for dinner or lunch?

Tonight (dinner) April 23 from 5pm – 7:30pm

Lunch on Wednesday (April 24) from 11am – 2pm.

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. Both meals are a simple meal of soup and your choice of a handmade bowl to take home. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

Popular ‘car seat trade-in event’ returns at Target. Through May 4, Target stores will accept and recycle car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats.

In exchange for the old car seat, customers will get a coupon (20% off) for “a new car seat, car seat base, stroller or select baby home gear, such as high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.” The seats are to be turned in at Guest Services. The coupons can be used in-store and online through May 11.

Another grocery chain phasing out plastic bags.

Kroger says it plans to stop distributing single-use bags completely by 2025 across its chains including Harris Teeter. Single-use plastic bags create a huge amount of waste. According to the EPA, more than 380 billion plastic bags are used in the U.S. every year. https://www.npr.org/2018/08/23/641215873/attention-shoppers-kroger-says-it-is-phasing-out-plastic-bags

Brenda Jackson, the mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr has passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 65. Jackson was a staunch supporter of her son’s decision to retire from full-time racing because of concussions. And she was a tireless supporter of The Dale Jr. Foundation and other charitable efforts.

A day of Mourning in Sri Lanka. A series of deadly bombings at churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday were conducted “in retaliation” for mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand last month, a senior government official said.

The death toll now stands at 321 dead and 500 injured. At least four Americans are among the dead, the U.S. State Department said.

Traffic Alert: Lane closures near Kernersville

Business 40 between Hastings Hill Road and South Main Street in Kernersville

Various lane closures will take place between Wednesday through Friday.

Note: Use Hwy 66, I-40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes.

*An EB lane will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This will allow the contractor to remove portable concrete barrier walls.

*An EB lane will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday morning, for pavement marking.

*Thursday: An EB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. to repair concrete slabs.

*Friday: A WB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for additional concrete slab repair.

The most popular passwords:

If ‘123456’ is your password, it’s time for a change.

The survey, by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), analyzed passwords belonging to accounts worldwide that had been breached.

Some of the ‘most hacked’ passwords include:

“123456” was the runaway winner, with 23.2 million accounts using the easy-to-crack code. “123456789” was used by 7.7 million, while “qwerty” and “password” were each used by more than 3 million accounts.

“blink182” (the most popular musical artist)

“superman” the most common fictional character.

*Ashley and Michael were the most common names used, followed by Daniel, Jessica and Charlie.

*The Dallas Cowboys (“cowboys1”) was the most popular NFL team nickname.

‘Sunday’ was the most used day of the week

‘August’ the most common month.

TIP: Google suggests making up a phrase about each account, then re-creating it using the first letter of each word in the phrase and some numbers or symbols.

Example: “My email is great” becomes “Meig8.”

You could also try picking one random word and number combination and putting it in front of each of your individual accounts. Example: pinetree1527Yahoo for your Yahoo account and pinetree1527Google to access Gmail…

Most important meal of the day?

A new study finding that people who skipped breakfast every day had an 87% higher risk of cardiovascular- related death compared to those who ate a morning meal every day. 59% of us consumed breakfast every day.

*Among some of the health effects of skipping breakfast: elevated blood pressure and changes in appetite causing people to overeat when they don’t feel full later in the day. Missing breakfast was associated with higher levels of cholesterol…

The Supreme Court tackles its most controversial case of the current term, one that will determine if the Trump administration can use ‘citizenship’ on the 2020 census. The Justice Department will argue that the citizenship question should make a census comeback after 70 years because the data will help it enforce the Voting Rights Act, which plays a key role in the drawing of congressional districts.

Go Canes!

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 last night to force a game seven in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes will play the Capitals this Wednesday in DC. The winner advances to the second round of the NHL playoffs…

