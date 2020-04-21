Tuesday News, April 21, 2020

Look up: The Lyrid meteor shower happening tonight (between midnight and 5am). You can normally see around 10 to 20 meteors (or more) every hour during the peak. *The best time to see the slower, longer meteors called earthgrazers will be before midnight according to the American Meteor Society.

Driving less. Gas prices down! Gas prices continue to drop with more than a dozen states selling gas for under $1 a gallon (Virginia is the closest). According to GasBuddy.com, transactions in April showing that gasoline demand has eroded by 50% to 70% compared to levels in late February and early March.

Virtual graduations will be the new normal for the Class of 2020. Winston-Salem State University has postponed its traditional May 8 commencement ceremony, but it will use that same date for an online event to celebrate its newest graduates – on May 8. WSSU still plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at a later date. Check out commencement on the university’s YouTube channel at noon.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are still providing meals for kids on less days. Cafeterias participating in the free meal distribution will offer meals for Mondays and Tuesdays on Mondays, the school system said in a statement. Meals for Wednesdays and Thursdays will be available on Wednesdays. On Fridays, Dine WS/FCS will make available enough meals to last children through the entire weekend, the school system said.

Ask SAM: What about ‘jury duty’ during the stay-at-home order? Q: I have been called for jury duty in early May…

Answer: You can disregard that jury notice, said the Clerk of Superior Court for Forsyth County. All court proceedings that would require a jury in April and May have been postponed to June 1 (and later). Jury notifications for those later dates will be re-sent at the appropriate time. To confirm a court date after that time, you would follow the usual procedure of either calling in to 336-779-6305 or going to www.forsythcountyclerk.com/jury the evening before your scheduled date to see whether or not your number has been selected.

You can complete the US census survey online at 2020Census.gov

Toilet paper was the top search on Amazon in March.

Con artists are preying on many in search of toilet paper. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) suggesting “buyer beware’ when it comes to deals being “too good to be true”. Online shoppers say absurd variations of toilet paper are showing up on their doorsteps, inspiring such terms as “mini rolls,” “baby rolls” and “doll paper.” Example: Shirley Ann Hodges of Florida ordered 12 rolls of TP for $16.99 from a seller in Asia, which seemed reasonable. She got the 12 rolls all right, but they’re a fraction of the size she expected. “Yeah, they took advantage of us. I (ended up) put some in Easter baskets as gag gifts,” Hodges said

Rising to the need. Colonial LLC normally makes mattress displays, but now, the company has switched its production to mask-making. Colonial is working with a number of companies including Hanes Brands, Inc., Beverly Knits and Parkdale Mills in producing FEMA approved masks. Colonial is also producing non-federally approved masks for a number of agriculture and industrial businesses.

Expect a busy Atlantic Hurricane season.

Researchers at NC State are ‘predicting’ 18 to 22 named storms.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts June 1 and lasts thru November.

National Volunteer Week (April 19-25) The purpose is to recognize the countless individuals who selflessly invest in the lives of others. President Trump is still encouraging “all Americans to observe this week by volunteering in service projects across our country and pledging to make service a part of their daily lives.” Do it safely!

Hundreds of people gathered in Raleigh around noon participating in “Reopen NC” making their voices heard again hoping to urge the Governor to reduce restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor said the protest is allowed under the stay-at-home order as long as it’s outside, and protesters stand at least six feet apart.

On the other side, ‘Stay Home NC’ organizer Michael Morgan urges you not to attend these protests? Morgan is currently battling cancer. He said just because you can still protest under the stay-at-home order legally, doesn’t mean you should. “All it takes is one person, if one person has anything it spreads to the entire crowd and then everyone’s in danger.” “These people are not understanding the fact there are so many people out there at risk…” WBFJ / WRAL Live Feed / Verne Hill and https://www.wfmynews2.com