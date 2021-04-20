Search
Tuesday News, April 20, 2021

Verne Hill
Apr 20, 2021

Drive- Thru Job Fair this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 10am to 2pm.  Location: Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Community Resources, Giveaways, and more!

Attend this event and you could walk away with a new job offer the SAME DAY.

Contact info:info@southeastcareercenter.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-drive-thru-career-fair-greensboro-nc-tickets-134282405289

 

Event: Feet for the Street – 5K and Fun Run

VIRTURAL: April 26 (MON) through May 1st (SAT), 2021

IN-PERSON: Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 at Salem Lake Greenway
                        (WBFJ will provide the music!)

‘Feet for the Street 5K’ supporting the Winston-Salem Street School, a private, non-profit alternative faith based educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area!     www.wsstreetschool.org

 

Empty Bowls supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

*Drive Thru Event planned for Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Tickets MUST be pre-purchased by April 23.  https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

 

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Midway School Road between Old Greensboro Road and Hwy 109 is CLOSED.

Detour signs will be in place thru mid-May, weather permitting.

 

Traffic ALERT: Forsyth and Guildford counties

School zones will be busier with more Middle and High school students

‘back to in-person learning’ this week.

 

 

“It’s the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country.” Or Protest =Good.  Rioting = Bad.

 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law Monday that aims to crack down on violent ‘rioting’ in the state. The bill will increase punishment for people who violently riot, loot and destroy property, and punish cities that don’t protect lives and property.  But detractors say the law violates First Amendment rights to free speech.  https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/gov-desantis-signs-floridas-anti-riot-bill-into-law/2431822/? 4

 

 

Update: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for anyone 16 or older.  Appointments online: Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call 336-360-5260.  Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the appointments.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/appointments-available-next-week-at-fairgrounds-for-covid-19-vaccination/article

 

 

 

Officials, business owners and residents across Minneapolis are bracing for potential civil unrest as 12 jurors deliberate a verdict in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd last May.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/derek-chauvins-fate-rests-in-hands-of-jury-over-death-of-george-floyd

 

Former Vice President Walter Mondale passed away on Monday. He was 93. CNN

 

Apple will be ‘re-instating’ Parler to its App Store. The ‘free speech’ app was removed in early January after the deadly ‘insurgency’ at the U.S. Capitol.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/apple-reinstating-parler-to-app-store-after-its-removal-following-the-capitol-riot

 

 

LIVE concert update:  FOR KING & COUNTRY is (still) coming to the GREENSBORO COLISEUM.  New date: October 28, 2021

Previous tickets will be honored. New date tickets are available now!

 

 

FEMA Funeral Compensation.  If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses.  Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

Update: FEMA is experiencing a high call volume regarding the Funeral Compensation Program which is causing some technical issues.  Please keep trying M-F from 9 to 9.                                

              FYI:  There is no deadline to apply.      Phone: 844-684-6333 

 

 

UPDATE: The ACA Healthcare Marketplace has ‘extended’ enrollment by an additional 3 months. Now through August 15, 2021.

The change will allow Americans more time to take advantage of benefits granted through the Covid relief law — including increased federal subsidies to reduce premiums.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/politics/affordable-care-act-enrollment-august/index.html

 

 

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

        “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

Verne Hill

Local Strawberry Farms open for the season, soon
