Tuesday News, APRIL 18, 2017

Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways

Arby’s – Free curly fries are available April 18 with no purchase required. Only at participating locations.

McDonald’s – Local McDonald’s stores are offering a variety of specials on tax day, varying from location to location. Some of the offers include 18-cent Quarter Pounders or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder or Big Mac or free drinks. Check with your local restaurant for its deals.

Hungry Howie’s – Get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents.

Offer good April 17-19, use promo code TAXTIME online.

Sonic – Single patty cheeseburgers are half price all day on April 18.

Staples – Get up to 2 pounds of documents shredded for free. Offer expires April 22.

Office Depot/Office Max – Get 5 pounds of documents shredded for free. Go here to get coupon. Offer expired April 29. https://goo.gl/GA8LwQ

Tired of your current career? United Airlines is looking for a new Public Relations manager. Seriously! Maybe your current job doesn’t look so bad… https://goo.gl/yqK5bu

All area hospitals have lifted their ‘temporary visitor restrictions’ as of this morning (7am). The visitor restrictions, which affected children age 12 and under, have been in place since Feb. 24 to help control the spread of flu.

BTW: As always, any visitors and family members coming to area hospitals should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.

Would you drink CLEAR coffee?

That’s right. The world’s first clear coffee has been invented by a company called ‘CLR CFF’ started by David and Adam Nagy, two brothers in Slovakia. It looks like a bottle of water, but it tastes like your morning ‘cup of Joe”. FYI: The brothers were tired of normal coffee stains on the teeth… https://goo.gl/FZvLDT

German grocer Lidl (pronounced LEE – dul) is holding a Job Fair

this Thursday (April 20) from 10am to 7pm at their Distribution Center in Mebane. *Attire is business casual. Don’t forget your updated resume.

*You can also apply online https://goo.gl/HlK5nz

Apparently Atlanta doesn’t have enough traffic problems…

A section of Interstate 20 in Atlanta (DeKalb County) was closed Monday afternoon after a portion of the roadway literally buckled.

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized in critical condition due to the road suddenly rising up. https://goo.gl/OCHIiN

