Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tuesday News, APRIL 18, 2017
breakfast-2130017_960_720

Tuesday News, APRIL 18, 2017

Verne HillApr 18, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday News, APRIL 18, 2017

Like

Today is the Day:  You have til midnight to file your income taxes  or ask for an ‘extension’. Details at www.irs.gov

 Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways

Arby’s – Free curly fries are available April 18 with no purchase required. Only at participating locations.

McDonald’s – Local McDonald’s stores are offering a variety of specials on tax day, varying from location to location. Some of the offers include 18-cent Quarter Pounders or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder or Big Mac or free drinks. Check with your local restaurant for its deals.

Hungry Howie’s – Get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents.

Offer good April 17-19, use promo code TAXTIME online.

Sonic – Single patty cheeseburgers are half price all day on April 18.

Staples – Get up to 2 pounds of documents shredded for free. Offer expires April 22.

Office Depot/Office Max – Get 5 pounds of documents shredded for free. Go here to get coupon. Offer expired April 29.  https://goo.gl/GA8LwQ

 

Tired of your current career?  United Airlines is looking for a new Public Relations manager. Seriously! Maybe your current job doesn’t look so bad…   https://goo.gl/yqK5bu

 

All area hospitals have lifted their ‘temporary visitor restrictions’ as of this morning (7am).   The visitor restrictions, which affected children age 12 and under, have been in place since Feb. 24 to help control the spread of flu.

BTW: As always, any visitors and family members coming to area hospitals should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.

 

Would you drink CLEAR coffee?

That’s right. The world’s first clear coffee has been invented by a company called ‘CLR CFF’ started by David and Adam Nagy, two brothers in Slovakia.  It looks like a bottle of water, but it tastes like your morning ‘cup of Joe”.  FYI: The brothers were tired of normal coffee stains on the teeth…      https://goo.gl/FZvLDT

 

German grocer Lidl   (pronounced LEE – dul)  is holding a Job Fair

this Thursday (April 20) from 10am to 7pm at their Distribution Center in Mebane.  *Attire is business casual. Don’t forget your updated resume.

*You can also apply online https://goo.gl/HlK5nz

 

Apparently Atlanta doesn’t have enough traffic problems…

A section of Interstate 20 in Atlanta (DeKalb County) was closed Monday afternoon after a portion of the roadway literally buckled.

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized in critical condition due to the road suddenly rising up.  https://goo.gl/OCHIiN

 

In theaters now“The Case For Christ”   Check out the latest movie review based on the best-selling book from Lee Strobel.    https://goo.gl/DzU0vu

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

tdy_news_rascon_facebook_killer_170418.today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop

Breaking News: Facebook Killer Dead After Being Confronted by Police

Verne HillApr 18, 2017

uncle-sam-304887__340

Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways

Verne HillApr 18, 2017

Jonathan-Cain

Jonathan Cain

Verne HillApr 17, 2017

Community Events

Apr
18
Tue
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 18 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
6:30 pm Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Apr 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Bible study: “The Battle Plan for Prayer” by the Kendrick Brothers. Cost: $14.00 (per person)  /  No pre-registration is required 336.996.7388 hpeddycord@triad.rr.com  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
Apr
19
Wed
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 19 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
Apr
20
Thu
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 20 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes